TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Karen Bracken
7h

There were a couple of typos in the above post. All of this is done by hand so making mistakes is inevitable. Under HB2611 at the end of the email I typed HB2610 so please be sure to make that change before you send off an email. AND

The bulk email list for HB2039 the correct email address for rep.susan.lynn is: rep.susan.lynn@capitol.tn.gov......please make that correction.

I corrected the original post but once delivered to your email box the change does not change what you received. Just a bad aspect of Substack.

