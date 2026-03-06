On Tuesday March 17, 2026 Rep. Bud Hulsey will present HB2609 to the Transportation Subcommittee which is another REAL ID bill but this bill is extremely important. It will guarantee that REAL ID is NEVER mandatory in TN, it protects the privacy of those that elect not to have a REAL ID but to stay with a regular state driver license and will not permit a bio-metric picture on regular state driver licenses. It also allows our legislature to decide if they want to comply with any changes to the “official purpose” for REAL ID. Currently the “official purpose” is for domestic flights, entrance to nuclear plants, and some federal buildings (but there are 16 back up IDs you can use with a regular license) BUT the federal law allows DHS (Director of Homeland Security) to change the “official purpose” for any reason without having to go to Congress for approval. This means DHS can decide you need a REAL ID to open a bank account, buy a house, car or gun, get federal benefits etc. etc. This legislation will require the Assembly to decide if TN will or will not comply with a change in the “official purpose.”

Rep. Hulsey and yours truly have been working with an expert on the REAL ID since May on this legislation and we would like to bring him to TN to provide expert testimony. I will need to raise funds to bring him to Tennessee. He does not charge a fee to come here but we need to cover airfare, transportation, hotel and meals and staying in Nashville is expensive. TNCSS does not charge a membership nor do we ask for donation gifts except when we believe it is necessary.

If by some reason our expert cannot make it to Tennessee you will be notified. I will void your check or mail it back to you if preferred. THANK YOU.

HB2610: The #1 top priority bill for TNCSS and the reason I created TNCSS is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 by the Public Service Subcommittee. HB2610 (sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey) and is #6 on the agenda so it is very likely this bill will be heard on March 11. HB2610 does not mandate nullification. In 2021 our TN Assembly passed SJR9005 legitimizing the act of nullification. HB2610 establishes 5 different pathways in which to actually invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of its Art. 1 Sec. 8 delegated powers. The real challenge will be when the Senate bill (sponsored by Sen. Bowling) goes to the evil Senate State and Local Government Committee where it has been voted against every year the bill is submitted. They are following orders given by the AG to kill this bill.

PLEASE send email to the Subcommittee members asking them to vote YES for HB2610.

rep.iris.rudder@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michael.lankford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jake.mccalmon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.todd.warner@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: I am asking that you vote YES for HB2610 on March 11, 2026 when it is presented to the Public Service Subcommittee. HB2610 establishes 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of its Art. 1 Sec. 8 delegated powers. The Supremacy Clause clearly states the federal government is superior to state government ONLY when the federal government does not violate its delegated powers. In 2021 the TN Assembly legitimized nullification when it passed SJR9005 by an overwhelming majority. This bill establishes a process in which to invoke nullification without overstepping the separation of powers. THANK YOU.

Rep. Iris Rudder 615-741-8695 Rep. Jake McCalmon 615-741-4389

Rep. Rick Eldridge 615-741-6877 Rep. Gabby Salinas 615-741-1920

Rep. Michael Lankford 615-741-6804 Rep. Todd Warner 615-741-4170

If you call (please do) make it short, sweet and polite.

PHONE STATEMENT: Please ask Rep. ????? to vote YES for HB2610 which is scheduled to be heard in the Public Service Subcommittee on March 11th. Thank you.

HB2613 is the Ballot Access bill sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey. HB2613 will be heard on Tuesday, March 10 2026 by the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee in House Hearing Room II at 3pm CT/4pm ET. HB2613 is #1 on the agenda. This bill will insure that only candidates that have been verified as eligible for the office they are running to fill are placed on a Tennessee ballot. This will insure that all candidates for a House or Senate seat are US citizens and any candidate for President or VP are natural born citizens. Over the past few elections we have had several candidates for President and VP (Kamala Harris) that were not natural born citizens. Being born on US soil does not make you a natural born citizen. Rep. Hulsey will have expert testimony for this legislation. PLEASE send an email to the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee. If you cannot attend the hearing you can watch over the internet.

rep.tim.rudd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rush.bricken@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dan.howell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.leatherwood@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jerome.moon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Tuesday, March 10, 2026 the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee will hear HB2613 Ballot Access bill. This bill will insure that only vetted eligible candidates are placed on a ballot in the state of Tennessee. Please vote YES for HB2613. Thank you

SB2214 sponsored by Senator Walley and will be heard by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Wednesday, March 10, 2026 at 3pm CT/4pm ET in Senate Hearing Room 1 and is #4 on the agenda. This bill is related to The Great Taking and I have shared a lot of information on how important it is to get this bill passed. Currently UCC Sec. 8 puts the financial industry at the top of the “make whole list” if there should be a financial meltdown and you and me the share holders get screwed. This bill will put you and me at the top of the “make whole list.” And make no doubt the banking lobbyists are spending a fortune to make sure this bill does not get passed. THIS is a critically important bill. Mr. Don Grande and the author of “The Great Taking” Mr. David Rogers Webb are working together across the US to help preserve what we THINK we own but really do not because of UCC Art. 8 (UCC=Uniform Commercial Code). If you want to learn more go to dongrande.substack.com.

Below is an excerpt from an article Mr. Don Grande wrote and that I had previously shared with my TNCSS Substack subscribers:

“The reason we are working with state legislators against The Great Taking is to protect your property rights – your investments. That is important, but what is more important is what you - what we all - do with the freedom we retain.” Don Grande - Substack article: Why Is This Important?

Copy the email list below and paste into your BCC section of the email.

sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov, sen.raumesh.akbari@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jack.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.shane.reeves@capitol.tn.gov, sen.john.stevens@capitol.tn.gov, sen.bo.watson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: - I am writing today in support of SB2214 the UCC reform bill. Although I may not be a resident of your district I believe that in your capacity as a member of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee your decisions affect all Tennesseans, not just your constituents.

The Tennessee UCC was amended in the 1990’s to replace our property rights in financial instruments like stocks and bonds, with a “security entitlement” which is subordinate to the rights of “secured creditors” ( the large too big to fail banks). In the event of a widespread financial collapse the pension funds and stock investments of ordinary Tennesseans are at risk of being taken as collateral by these “secured creditors” and Tennesseans left penniless and pension funds insolvent.

A simple change to our UCC code to restore property rights would secure the future of all Tennesseans as well as open the state to a windfall of outside investment seeking safety from this risk. Please vote Yes for SB2214

HB2611 (sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey - this is the House companion bill to SB2214.

House Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee - March 11, 2026. It is #4 on the agenda and the committee is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm CT/2:30pm ET. House Hearing Room II

rep.tandy.darby@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michael.hale@capitol.tn.gov, rep.caleb.hemmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.susan.lynn@capitol.tn.gov, rep.pat.marsh@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kevin.vaughan@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT - I am writing today in support of HB2611 the UCC reform bill. Although I may not be a resident of your district I believe that in your capacity as a member of the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee your decisions affect all Tennesseans, not just your constituents.

The Tennessee UCC was amended in the 1990’s to replace our property rights in financial instruments like stocks and bonds, with a “security entitlement” which is subordinate to the rights of “secured creditors” ( the large too big to fail banks). In the event of a widespread financial collapse the pension funds and stock investments of ordinary Tennesseans are at risk of being taken as collateral by these “secured creditors” and Tennesseans left penniless and pension funds insolvent.

A simple change to our UCC code to restore property rights would secure the future of all Tennesseans as well as open the state to a windfall of outside investment seeking safety from this risk. Please vote YES HB2611

HB2038 sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey to make gold/silver legal tender is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 by the Finance Subcommittee. The committee meets at 10:30am CT/11:30am ET. HB2038 is #3 on the agenda.

rep.ryan.williams@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kip.capley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jesse.chism@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mark.cochran@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.gant@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.gillespie@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tim.hicks@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gary.hicks@capitol.tn.gov, rep.antonio.parkinson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lee.reeves@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.shaw@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.zachary@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026 HB2038 sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey is scheduled to be heard by the House Finance Subcommittee that will give Tennessee citizens the ability to use gold/silver as legal tender. This option in the future could provide protection against digital currency. I am asking that you vote YES for HB2038. Thank you.

HB2607 is the local property tax legislation that will invoke a cap of 2% on local property tax. Another very important bill for all Tennesseans. Due to limitations by our TN state Constitution this is the best bill we could create until we actually change our state Constitution. We worked with Dr. Art Laffer (President Reagan’s Economic Advisor and creator of Reaganomics) and a team of lawyers created this legislation. HB2607 is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 by the Cities and Counties Subcommittee.

rep.jerome.moon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov, rep.vincent.dixie@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.bo.mitchell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026 the Cities and Counties Subcommittee will hear HB2607 sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey to help control the huge increases recently in local property taxes. This legislation will place a cap on total tax increases of 2%. As Tennessee residence are struggling to put food on the table the outrageous increase in local property tax and home assessments has caused unnecessary hardship on the average Tennessean. Please vote YES for HB2607. Thank you.

HB2039 sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey against programmable money being forced on the public. HB2039 will be heard by the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee on March 11, 2026. The committee will start at 1:30pm CT/2:30pm ET. HB2039 is #5 on the agenda. This bill is being carried for Catherine Austin Fitts and is a very important bill.

rep.tandy.darby@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michael.hale@capitol.tn.gov, rep.caleb.hemmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.susan.lynn@capitol.tn.gov, rep.pat.marsh@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kevin.vaughan@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026 HB2039 will be heard by the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee. This bill will prevent programmable money from being forced on the public. I am asking that you vote YES for HB2039. Thank you.

If you want to see fluoride removed from our drinking water please send an email to Senator Harshbarger and ask him to vote YES for SB0162 sponsored by Senator Hensley. It has been proven that drinking water with fluoride lowers IQ and has damaged tooth enamel. Countries that do not fluoridate water do not have a higher cavity rate than countries that do fluoridate their water. Gee, did I miss something? When were people around this country dying from tooth decay that cause us to put a dangerous chemical in our water supply. Oh yeah that happened when chemical companies burning it out into the air was killing everything in sight. Senator Harshbarger needs a wake up call. It surely didn’t take him long to turn to the wrong side of the fence.

sen.bobby.harshbarger@capitol.tn.gov

615-741-5761

THANK YOU