Below is a list of email addresses and phone numbers for the members of the Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to hear HB0809 tomorrow starting at 12:oopm CT/1:00pm ET at Cordell Hull in House Room #1. This must be done TODAY!! Great appreciation to everyone that has supported this effort so far and that will support it today.

Talking points for calls and email - TALKING POINTS

In the BCC portion of your email copy and paste the following list:

rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov, rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov, rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov

In the TO portion of your email enter the following email address to help prevent a spam notice that BCC can create:

rep.rusty.grills@capitol.tn.gove

Below are the phone numbers. If any member of the committee is your TN Representative be sure to call them. Feel free to call the members even if your Rep is not on the committee. This committee is making a decision for EVERY Tennessean.

Rep. Rusty Grills (sponsor of the bill) 615-741-0718

Rep. Farmer (chair) 615-741-4419 (R)

Rep. Elaine Davis (vice-chair) 615-741-2287 (R)

Rep. Rebecca Alexander 615-741-2251 (R)

Rep. Fred Atchley 615-741-5981 (R)

Rep. Gino Bulso 615-741-6808 (R)

Rep. Clay Doggett 615-741-7476 (R)

Rep. Rick Eldridge 615-741-6877 (R)

Rep. Johnny Garrett 615-741-3893 (D)

Rep. G. A. Hardaway 615-741-5625 (D)

Rep. Torrey Harris 615-741-2239 (D)

Rep. Gloria Johnson 615-741-2031 (D)

Rep. Kelly Keisling 615-741-6852 (R)

Rep. William Lamberth 615-741-1980 (R)

Rep. Mary Littleton 615-741-7477 (R)

Rep. Jason Powell 615-741-6861 (D)

Rep. Lowell Russell 615-741-3736 (R)

Rep. Gabby Salinas 615-741-1920 (D)

Rep. Rick Scargrough 615-741-4400 (R)

Rep. Tom Stinnett 615-741-3560 (R)

Rep. Chris Todd 615-741-7475 (R)

Rep. Joe Towns 615-741-2189 (D)

Rep. Ron Travis 615-741-1450 (R)

Keep your emails and phone calls calm and respectful. Just let them know you are against HB0809. Look at the talking points above and if anything resonates enough that you want to share it in your email or you phone call please do. But a simple “I am asking Representative ??? to vote NO on HB0809 will suffice.” A YES vote for this bill will mean a NO vote for many legislators in the next election.

HERE is an excellent article regarding the effects of pesticides on life span that just adds another wrinkle in the poisons from these pesticides.

If you cannot attend the hearing tomorrow please try to watch it LIVE tomorrow. Go to tn.gov, then select Government, then Legislative Bill Search, then Schedules and Calendars, the calendar for the current day will already be selected, scroll down to the Judiciary Committee. When you see the video link to the far right for the Judiciary Committee turn to LIVE click the link and tune in. There are only 3 bills being heard and HB0809 is the last bill. If the bill is not rolled to another date I am sure there will be long testimony by lobbyists and citizens. In my opinion and the opinion of many other the Farm Bureau is totally corrupt. They are not in this for the farmer. A TN Rep. recently stated that the Farm Bureau is so powerful that whatever they want they get. What do they want? MONEY and power and nothing more. By supporting legislation like this pesticide bill should be all the proof you need.

This is just the beginning of what will be a very contentious session so we must be committed and engaged.

YOUR SILENCE IS CONSENT