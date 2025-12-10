Don’t forget….mark your calendars……our next legislative session starts on January 14, 2026. I will be posting each Friday a legislative tracking report on the bill TNCSS supports and hope you will support too.

Why Tennessee Still Can’t Recall Its Politicians — And What Must Change in 2026 - My sentiments exactly. I have been suspicious of this bill since it was introduced. Funny how they submit a bill and exclude themselves from being held accountable for wrong doing. This bill should include ALL elected officials in the state of TN. Heck in NJ you can recall US members of Congress. But in TN we are OK with our elected state officials violating their oath of office regularly. If guess that is why they excluded themselves in this legislation because they want to continue driving over our US and TN Constitutions. - ARTICLE

Tennessee School Board Votes To Continue Taxpayer Funded Education For Children Of Illegal Immigrants - remember this when it comes election time for Knox School Board. EVERY member of this board that voted in favor of Tennesseans in Knox paying to educate illegals need to be voted off the board. One of the members that voted against the others (Morgan) did so for all the wrong reasons so add that name to the list of board members that need to be replaced. Illegals take money and resources from American students. We not only pay to educate them we also do not require these students to speak English which again has a negative impact on American students. So again our elected use our tax money to fund people in our country illegally. This is another reason why we need recall legislation in Tennessee. Just so happens there will be legislation to do just that in 2026. This is what happens when people opposed to this sit home and do nothing. ARTICLE

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Marsha Blackburn’s $4.54 Million Federal War Chest and the 2026 Governor’s Race - Votes win elections. VOTES win elections. We need to get up and volunteer to get the REAL and ONLY choice.....Monty Fritts elected as our next Governor. Yes he does need money but it is the votes that at the end of the day that win races. Monty is up against a David and Goliath battle but like David he can win. He desperately needs county leaders and donations. He CAN win if the people of Tennessee get engaged big time. Sit back and do nothing and we will get more of the Haslam-Lee, DC, WEF regime. Open your home…..invite your friends, neighbors and relatives to meet Monty. Belong to a church?? Then get your church to invite Monty to speak. Here is a recording of a speech he gave on 11/30/25 in Bristol, TN at Parkway Baptist Church. Move to the 20 minute mark. DONATE at Fritts4tn.com - ARTICLE

Marine Veteran, Former Undercover Officer & Cong. Candidate: Joe Leurs on TN’s Special Election - TN Informer Host and co-founder of TNCSS David Vance welcomes Joe Leurs to the TN Informer show - You won’t want to miss out hearing Dave’s The Informer Report at the beginning of the video - 1 hr. VIDEO

Zohran Mamdani and Samar Ali Raised by Fathers Who Want to Erase Israel - Below is the article from Daily Roll Call by Pam Hamsa that Dave discusses in his interview above - ARTICLE

THANK YOU