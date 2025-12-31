While the TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS) covers issues in Tennessee pertaining to state’s rights and the Constitution I also produce a personal Substack that covers national/international issues. I used to publish 7 days a week but have reduced the number of Substacks to no more than 3 per week. I have been publishing this substack for 4 years and just recently reduced the number of publications. Everyone of my past Substacks are archived. You can join for FREE….it will always be FREE sign up at karenbracken@substack.com

15-MINUTE CITY NIGHTMARE UNLEASHED: Glasgow Joins Worldwide 2026 Open-Air Prison Rollout - and this is not just happening in Europe. In my own state of TN there are 2 planned 15 Minute cities that I know of….Spring Hill, TN and the UN and ICLEI’s (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) favorite US city, Chattanooga (one of the original UN Agenda 21 beta-sites). ICLEI is the organization that implements UN Agenda 21 at the local level. If your city or county pays dues to ICLEI then you are part of the program. Los Angeles is one of just 14 (Democrat) US cities that belong to the C40 Project, the largest organization implementing 15 Minute/Sustainable Cities (prisons are what they will become) - All part of UN Agenda 21/2030 Agenda - ARTICLE

How will the Appellate Court of Tennessee Rule in the appeal of Hughes et al. v. Lee et al.? by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

Lose the REAL ID and Switch Back to Freedom - Learn all about REAL ID……the dangers…..the unconstitutionality and what you can do about it. The only way they win is if we refuse to stand up and refuse to comply. HERE is just one of the resource documents available at: refuserealid.org

Monty Fritts speaks at East Tennessee Freedom - if you haven’t gotten out to hear what this candidate for Tennessee Governor has to say then take a listen from the comfort of your living room - The video presentation is 2 hours which includes a Q&A session with members of the audience and Monty Fritts - Monty starts at about the 20 minute mark and ends at the 2 hour mark - VIDEO

