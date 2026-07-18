Today, to my surprised I received the first newsletter from June Lake. I have been following June Lake since it bought the land and put up a sign. I wonder how many Tennesseans that have bought into June Lake know it is a proposed “20 Minute City?” How many Tennesseans know what a 15 Minute/20 Minute City is all about? If I change the name to what it will be in the future perhaps you will get the message. They are to become “15/20 Minute Prisons.” Here are a couple picture I use a while back when presenting on 15-Minute Cities. Chattanooga is also going to be a 15-Minute City. That is straight from their Mayor’s mouth. He said maybe even at 10-Minute City. No matter how many minutes you put in the title they are destined to be prisons. Everything you could possibly want in a 15 Minute walk all sounds so great until you are not allowed outside your 15-Minute City. “They” know Americans lust for convenience is how they can steal your freedom, liberty and privacy. My mother always said “if it seems too good to be true it generally is.” My mother was no dummy. NEWSLETTER

Tennessee Firearms Association welcomes to their Nashville Chapter meeting candidate for Tennessee Governor Monty Fritts - Tuesday, July 21, 2026. You do not have to be a TFA member to attend. Seating is limited. DETAILS

In all fairness I looked to see if John Rose or Marsha Blackburn had anything scheduled for next week. Here are the results.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has no public meetings or debates scheduled for next week. She recently declined a televised debate invitation for July 20 citing "scheduled votes in the Senate," and her campaign has not announced alternative dates or town halls. Reports indicate she has avoided joint forums with Rose and state Rep. Monty Fritts throughout the primary cycle. My comment: Marsha has declined EVERY debate invitation from Monty Fritts and John Rose.

Rep. John Rose has a scheduled event next week as part of his "Tennessee True Tour," with a stop confirmed for Greeneville on Tuesday. He launched this statewide tour to engage with voters across all 95 counties, contrasting his approach with opponents who have held fewer public events.

I also found something that he will be in Williamson County on Tuesday, July 21. There is very little information or details and the only schedule visit I could find was the one for Williamson County. The event above I found also but again no location, time or any details. I looked on his website and there is nothing. Doesn’t he want people to know where he will be visiting?

I did find this regarding the lack of schedule for John Rose’s Tennessee True Tour:

Strategic Approach to Scheduling

The campaign prioritizes flexibility and local engagement over a rigid schedule. Instead of publishing a full calendar months in advance, the team typically announces events just days before they occur or confirms them through local media partnerships

Blackburn’s support of data centers and their donations to her campaign should concern every Tennessean. Data Centers are not important to Tennessee’s economic growth. They are important to those that want to control us and spy on everything we do. Thoughtful about their placement? We don’t want them placed in Tennessee at all. They will eat up our resources and cost Tennesseans a fortune in increased electric bills and other industries that rely on water/electricity. AND we don’t want our data collected. This is a straight up violation of our US and TN Constitution

DON’T FORGET TO VOTE - Primaries are important. Primaries are your chance to determine who will end up in the general election. You can’t complain if your guy or gal did not end up in the general election if you did not vote in the primary.

THANK YOU