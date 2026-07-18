TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
2d

Thanx Karen. I attended a 6 county Republican committees meeting in Paris THU 16 JUL.

Monty was there, John and Marsha not.

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Kat's avatar
Kat
2d

Thank YOU, Karen!! From our "perfectly safe" elections on down, TN has a LOT of work ahead to hold onto liberty. pray and vote for Monte Fritts!

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