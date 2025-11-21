CIA Quietly Consulted Ralph Baric on Coronavirus Engineering Years Before COVID: Letter from Sen. Paul to DNI Gabbard by Jon Fleetwood - Jon is a fellow Tennessean and his Substack is one of the best. His research is impeccable. I highly recommend that you subscribe to his publication - ARTICLE

TNCSS Leadership Team has endorsed Monty Fritts for TN Governor. Although we endorse Monty Fritts we will continue to share information for all 3 candidates. Attached is a list of Regional and County leaders needed to help with the Fritts campaign. If you are interested please contact the Fritts campaign at fritts4tn.com

Tusker TV Host, TNCSS Washington County Leader and Washington County Republican Chair Danielle Goodrich interviews Lakie Derrick Club America and Turning Point. This is a really good interview. 25 min. VIDEO

Standing Firm: Why Jeremy Faison Is Dead Wrong About Conservative Principles by Gary Humble (Tennessee Stands) - Rep. Jeremy Faison once again proves he is yet another elected constitutional illiterate. Voting him out of office is long overdue. - ARTICLE

Just in case you may feel my accusing Rep. Faison of being a constitutional illiterate here are his voting records:

TN Legislative Report Card (this record includes committee votes as well as floor votes)

THE NEW AMERICAN Scorecard

Monty Fritts, candidate for TN Governor talks energy policy - Actions not campaign speeches is what we need to focus on when we elect the next Governor - 15 secs. VIDEO

I have attached below the New American Freedom Index - A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U. S. Constitution for both Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative John Rose

BLACKBURN

ROSE

TN Legislative Report Card for Monty Fritts

FRITTS (Fritts is the only TN legislator to score a 99% constitutional voting record in both committee and floor of the full House)

JBS Scorecard for Monty Fritts.

He scored a 94% and only one TN Legislator scored higher than Monty (Michelle Reneau) - SCORECARD

The right choice, based on proven Constitutional integrity, is obvious.

Free Your Children Founder Tiffany Boyd will be in Cookeville, TN on December 4, 2025. If you live in Cookeville or can travel to Cookeville I highly recommend attending what will prove to be a very fact based, informative presentation. ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

