OFF THE RECORD: GOP 6th Congressional District John Rose – Will Little Brother Track Big Sister’s Farm Bureau Agenda? - this article is from 2018 but we must understand what and who our candidates were in the past because they will be the same in the future - the Farm Bureau is one of the most powerful (if not the most powerful) agencies in Tennessee. They always get what they want. ALWAYS. Even if it bad for the farmers and the people they serve. More bureaucrats as Governor is not what we need. We need a Governor of the people. Neither Rose or Blackburn are suited for the job. Our state is sliding to the wrong side and we need a real servant as our Governor to bring us back to where most Tennesseans want to see Tennessee taken. ARTICLE

Monty Fritts - WHY does Marsha Blackburn REFUSE to a debate? Is she so arrogant she thinks her becoming the next Governor is in the bag or does she KNOW she cannot beat Monty in a real debate on the issues. It is time we elected a Governor that doesn't say what we WANT to hear but says what we NEED to hear. What you see is what you get with Monty. He stands firm on his convictions and bows to no man. He bows to God and to the Constitution and the people of Tennessee. Blackburn and Rose are DC insiders and they will do what DC tells them to do. Not Monty. If nothing else look at the constitutional voting record. Blackburn 68%, Rose 73%, Fritts 94% - VIDEO

The legislative session of 2026 is a clear indication that are state is moving in the wrong direction. In the 17 years that I have been involved in Tennessee politics this year was the worst I have witnessed.

Horrible bills were passed while bills we really needed to be supported by our elected to protect the people of TN were sent to the waste bin. Ballot Access, Nullification process, protection from REAL ID becoming mandatory in TN, property tax caps, closed primaries, UCC Article 8 and so much more while they happily passed more of our money for vouchers which are intended to eventually suck private and religious schools into the same system as the public school system. We surely cannot have kids that are truly educated and this has been part of the plan for decades but was codified in law with the passage of Common Core (Race to the Top) legislation. And we also saw an attack on home education in our TN Assembly this year. In case you don’t know there is an agenda to end home education. The UN passed a declaration in 2025 to end home edaction and now we see a move to regulate home education eventually requiring home education to mimic public education or down right end it. You know it wasn’t that many years ago (1985) when home education in Tennessee was against the law. We need REAL change in Tennessee and our opportunity is coming in the August primary and again in November. DO NOT SIT HOME. We need every able bodied man and woman to turn out for the primary. If you fail to do so we are going to end up with a DC insider who obeys the federal government and bows down to the check book of big donors and lobbyists. Monty supports nullification and all the things Tennesseans say they believe in. He will stand up against the federal government when they step outside of their lane. Losing federal funds is not as bad as they want you to think. Remember, we can withhold money from the feds too. Our US Constitution requires us only to pay taxes to the federal government to fund the 18 delegated powers given to them by the states and the people of the states. Not one penny more. 70% of the money sent to the feds is funding unconstitutional agencies and laws. Tennessee can light the way for other states. I believe if Monty becomes Governor or Tennessee our state will be that bright beacon on the hill and other states will follow when they see what is possible.

THANK YOU for all of your support during this legislative session. A special THANK YOU to those TNCSS members that donated money to bring our expert on REAL ID to testify here in TN. The bill was moved to the first calendar of 2027 and TNCSS will MAKE SURE they are held to their promise.