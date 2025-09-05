NEEDS IMMEDIATE ATTENTION: Rep. Jody Barrett is running to fill the seat left vacant by US Rep. Mark Green. The primary is October 7, 2025 and the general election is December 2, 2025. We need TN state Representative Jody Barrett in DC. There are a lot of candidates campaigning for this seat but only ONE candidate that deserves to represent the people of Tennessee and that is Jody Barrett. Donations and volunteer support is needed. The big DC and TN money people are working to make sure this constitutional conservative does not win. Jody Barrett for Congress

TN Representative and outspoken constitutional conservative Monty Fritts has decided to run for Governor. We now have a REAL race for Governor of Tennessee. A REAL choice. We have a real opportunity to reset the course in Tennessee. It does not take only money to win. It takes the ground support and YOUR vote for the right candidate. In my opinion Representative Monty Fritts is the person we need as the next Governor of Tennessee. It is time for the people of Tennessee to stop voting for politicians and start voting for statesmen. Representative Fritts is a statesman and he is what the PEOPLE of Tennessee need in the office of Governor. I personally will be working here in East Tennessee as hard as I can to help Representative Fritts get elected and I hope you will too. One thing I like about Rep. Fritts is that he is completely against the Governor stepping outside the Executive branch trying to control the Legislative branch and with Governor Fritts there will be no more bullying legislators to pass legislation the Governor is pushing. He is also working with TNCSS, Rep. Hulsey, Sen. Harshbarger, Rep. Tim Hill, candidate Kent Morrell (running against Sen. Briggs) and Dr. Art Laffer to address property assessments and local property taxes. We have a bill and a plan!! Please donate and step up to volunteer - Please take time to listen to the announcement video. Rep. Fritts Announcement Video

Fritts4TN.com

Gary Humble has just announced he is running for TN Senate against incumbent Senator Jack Johnson. Gary ran against Senator Johnson 4 years ago and Gary came very close to beating Senator Johnson. Even if Senator Johnson is not your Senator every bad decision he makes (and he has made many) affect everyone in Tennessee. Gary is a proven constitutional conservative that is not afraid to stand strong on what is the right thing to do and not be bullied by the Governor or leadership. Please donate and support Gary today!! ARTICLE

GaryHumbleForSenate.com

SAVE the Date! Our Campaign Launch Party will be Friday, October 17, 2025, from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale on September 12th. Dave Ramsey, best-selling author and the CEO of Ramsey Solutions, will be hosting us for the evening at Dalhousie Farms in Franklin, TN along with Leigh-Allyn Baker and others as co-hosts. The evening promises to be exciting, filled with good food, live music, networking, and high-spirited patriot fun! For early VIP access and photo opportunities, SPONSORSHIP tickets are available NOW. Contact Aimeé Fletcher at aimee@garyhumbleforsenate.com or (615) 487-5801 to learn more.

TCGC Freedom Fest is fast approaching. For all the information about TCGC and the Freedom Fest please go to their newly updated website - If you attend be sure to visit the TNCSS Table - You can get your FREE tickets for the event from the website as well

UPDATE from the founder of TCGC about the Freedom Fest on October 4, 2025 - Admission to TCGC is now FREE!!!! Hello, Liberty Lions! Great news! Thanks to our awesome sponsors, we are now able to offer FREE admission to this year’s Freedom Fest event! We only ask that you please register for your free tickets to help us prepare appropriately for the event, subscribe to our TCGC emails at tcgc1776.org, and patronize these amazing sponsors.

TNCSS White County Leader Ms. Danny Blitz has a new website and there you will find a schedule of her speaking engagements and a lot of great information on state sovereignty. If you have not had the awsome experience of attending a lecture by Danny Blitz you have several opportunities coming up. PatriotMama

