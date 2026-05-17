TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Jane Thomas's avatar
Jane Thomas
1d

551729 Karen,

You have been a FAITHFUL publisher of TRUTH and excellent research for all of us. You have made such a difference while here in so many lives. Only Heaven will tell. Thank you for your service and your Recognition yesterday was well deserved.

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
1d

Thanx Karen!

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