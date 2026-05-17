We need real conservative voices in our Tennessee Assembly and it was never more apparent than in this last legislative session where supposed conservative, for the people Republicans acted more like Democrats. Many extremely important bills were killed. Bills that would have protected our state sovereignty, made gold and silver legal tenders, protected us from REAL ID becoming mandatory in Tennessee, protecting our retirement funds, addressing property tax increases and insuring that only qualified candidates running for any office on a Tennessee ballot is truly eligible. All crushed because of Republicans that do not stand for Tennessee values or the Constituiton. We have a chance to right the ship starting with voting for Monty Fritts for TN Governor.

Another true and proven conservative is Jessica Means. Jessica is running for Tennessee House - District 1 against incumbent John Crawford. Jessica is currently a County Commissioner in Sullivan County. Although I live in Sullivan County Jessica was not my commissioner but she stepped up and sponsored a resolution in support of TNCSS’ top priority, the Nullification Process bill. The resolution was passed with ZERO no votes. The applause from the audience was deafening. That is just one example of what Jessica stands for. She believes leadership should look less like politics and more like service grounded in faith, family, hard work, and personal responsibility. Jessica is the mother of 6 children, a County Commissioner and a small business owner. We need new leadership in Tennessee, we need to refresh our Assembly. If you live in TN District 1 please look over Jessica’s website and consider giving her your vote. She will not disappoint. She will not give in to lobbyists or bullying from leadership. VOTEJESSICAMEANS.com

Yesterday I attended a celebration in honor of Representative Bud Hulsey. Bud is retiring from politics and the show of love and respect for Bud was overwhelming. TNCSS was started because of Bud Hulsey and his legislation to restore state sovereignty here in Tennessee. Although Bud is now retiring TNCSS will still continue to fight for passage of the nullification process bill, gold and silver as legal tender, REAL ID protection and caps on local property tax. Although I will be stepping down as the founder of TNCSS my co-founder David Vance will take my place. I will continue to work with David to help move our priority legislation to passage in 2027. Monty Fritts as Governor will help get many of the truly conservative bills passed. He is a strong supporter of the nullification process bill and addressing the local property tax issue here in Tennessee.

Bud Hulsey will be dearly missed. A good and faithful servant to our Lord and Savior and to the people of Tennessee. Bud is not and never was a politician. He was one of a rare breed of statesmen.

THANK YOU