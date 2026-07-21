Israel PAC Money to TN Members of US Congress/Monty Fritts Interview/RINO Rep. John Crawford
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
How much money have TN members of the US Congress taken from Israel PACs….I have no problem with the Jewish people at all. But taking large sums of money from any PAC concerns me and should concern you too. I find the money under the EI category interesting as well. When big money is given big favors are EXPECTED. The money becomes way more important than what is best for the people of their state. Check out Tennessee. LIST
Monty Fritts interview - 3 min. VIDEO
Outside Money Pours In To District 1 Race In Attempt To Rescue Crawford’s Seat From Challenger Jessica Means (Op-Ed By Angie Vogt) - It gets pretty bad when a campaign has to resort to sending out down right lies about their opponent. And truly disgusting lies which can all be proven to untrue. That is the sign of a very desperate man. They did the same thing when Sen. Bobbie Harshbarger ran against Lundberg in the same district. But their dirty games did not work and Harshbarger won the election. Both Crawford and Lundberg ran unopposed several times and the people of Sullivan County were hungry for a new person to run against Lundberg and now Crawford. - ARTICLE
THANK YOU
Interesting that’s there is a “track AIPAC” … I’d like to know who is behind this site? I’d wager it an anti-Israel, anti- Jewish org.The only pro- Israel pac. Are there any Track Soros NGO’s, track Saudi PACs, track Qatari pac money sites…? Not that I know of . But instead you focus on AIPAC. Why the fixations on the only Jewish nation- recreated largely bc Jews have been maligned and person for 2000 years, culminating in the worst genocide in human history- the Holocaust. Israel is a nation of 10 million people . 2 million are Arab Israelis. The global population of Jewish people hovers around 15 million. Not even the pre WW2 levels.
Almost 100 languages are spoken there- Not even the population of NYC , barely the size of New Jersey. Constantly targeted since before it was a nation by Arabs/muslims sworn to annihilate Israel. Israel’s military , the Israel DEFENSE Forces, and its strong weapons industry exist because the threats against them are existential. More innovation that has blessed the world- medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, technological, and more - comes from Israel. US aid is roughly $3B annually, for military equipment-about 5% of total USA foreign aid, with the agreement/ caveat the money has to be spent with US companies.
The war Israel has been losing is the PR war. Billions have been spent and are being spent to turn allies of Israel into enemies.with no end in sight.
Why don’t you research how much money is being funneled to media, social media influencers, politicians from Qatar, Soros, et. al and the many others now targeting, blaming Israel as they strive to exist? I suggest you read the postings for Melissa Brodsky who does very deep research.
And Karen - the fact that you opening telltale comment reads - “I have no problem with Jewish people” ( that’s like a white racist saying “ some of my best friends are blacks/ Asians/ etc)
shouts loud and clear that you actually do have a problem- and even a bigger problem with Israel- the only true ally of the USA in that region, and the only democracy there as well-Israeli intel has saved the lives of many Americans, as well as people from many other nations.
And I find your stance very concerning.
I agree, Hugh. I find it hard to believe that V. is still spouting false statistics the same as most Anti-Semitics. It seems that most all Americans forget that 22+ American citizens were ALSO murdered/raped on October 7th.
And NO Karen, most people, DO NOT expect pay-back for donations; just support of their way of life and security. Perhaps you and V. protest to much to be taken seriously for your denials.