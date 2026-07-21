TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Hugh Nemets's avatar
Hugh Nemets
4dEdited

Interesting that’s there is a “track AIPAC” … I’d like to know who is behind this site? I’d wager it an anti-Israel, anti- Jewish org.The only pro- Israel pac. Are there any Track Soros NGO’s, track Saudi PACs, track Qatari pac money sites…? Not that I know of . But instead you focus on AIPAC. Why the fixations on the only Jewish nation- recreated largely bc Jews have been maligned and person for 2000 years, culminating in the worst genocide in human history- the Holocaust. Israel is a nation of 10 million people . 2 million are Arab Israelis. The global population of Jewish people hovers around 15 million. Not even the pre WW2 levels.

Almost 100 languages are spoken there- Not even the population of NYC , barely the size of New Jersey. Constantly targeted since before it was a nation by Arabs/muslims sworn to annihilate Israel. Israel’s military , the Israel DEFENSE Forces, and its strong weapons industry exist because the threats against them are existential. More innovation that has blessed the world- medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, technological, and more - comes from Israel. US aid is roughly $3B annually, for military equipment-about 5% of total USA foreign aid, with the agreement/ caveat the money has to be spent with US companies.

The war Israel has been losing is the PR war. Billions have been spent and are being spent to turn allies of Israel into enemies.with no end in sight.

Why don’t you research how much money is being funneled to media, social media influencers, politicians from Qatar, Soros, et. al and the many others now targeting, blaming Israel as they strive to exist? I suggest you read the postings for Melissa Brodsky who does very deep research.

And Karen - the fact that you opening telltale comment reads - “I have no problem with Jewish people” ( that’s like a white racist saying “ some of my best friends are blacks/ Asians/ etc)

shouts loud and clear that you actually do have a problem- and even a bigger problem with Israel- the only true ally of the USA in that region, and the only democracy there as well-Israeli intel has saved the lives of many Americans, as well as people from many other nations.

And I find your stance very concerning.

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Robert Johnson's avatar
Robert Johnson
2d

I agree, Hugh. I find it hard to believe that V. is still spouting false statistics the same as most Anti-Semitics. It seems that most all Americans forget that 22+ American citizens were ALSO murdered/raped on October 7th.

And NO Karen, most people, DO NOT expect pay-back for donations; just support of their way of life and security. Perhaps you and V. protest to much to be taken seriously for your denials.

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