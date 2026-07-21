How much money have TN members of the US Congress taken from Israel PACs….I have no problem with the Jewish people at all. But taking large sums of money from any PAC concerns me and should concern you too. I find the money under the EI category interesting as well. When big money is given big favors are EXPECTED. The money becomes way more important than what is best for the people of their state. Check out Tennessee. LIST

Monty Fritts interview - 3 min. VIDEO

Outside Money Pours In To District 1 Race In Attempt To Rescue Crawford’s Seat From Challenger Jessica Means (Op-Ed By Angie Vogt) - It gets pretty bad when a campaign has to resort to sending out down right lies about their opponent. And truly disgusting lies which can all be proven to untrue. That is the sign of a very desperate man. They did the same thing when Sen. Bobbie Harshbarger ran against Lundberg in the same district. But their dirty games did not work and Harshbarger won the election. Both Crawford and Lundberg ran unopposed several times and the people of Sullivan County were hungry for a new person to run against Lundberg and now Crawford. - ARTICLE

THANK YOU