Hear Ye, Hear Ye, the King is about to speak! by C. Richard Archie - Mr. Archie writes about the unconstitutionality of SB1958/HB1971

Just in case your legislators have convinced you that this bill does not take away our rights to redress our government then you need to get informed and then contact the Senate Judiciary Committee. On Tuesday, February 17, 2026 this committee failed to pass SB1958. Even though the Senate committee failed the bill the House bill was scheduled for March 11, 2026. And in the meantime it is rumored that the Senate Judicial Committee voted to bring SB1958 (which failed) back to the committee for a “hearing.” I believe this entire dog and pony show has been orchestrated. They conveniently got a 4-4-1 vote on the Senate bill and this allows them to easily bring the bill back to the committee as long as the committee agrees to do so. So WHAT HAPPENED behind closed doors after the vote was taken or even before the vote was taken??? Understand the Senate bill was co-sponsored by the Lt. Governor (McNally) and the House bill was co-sponsored by the Speaker of the House (Sexton). I hope you do know what this means. In my opinion that means this bill is being pushed by the Governor/AG. We need to hit them HARD with emails and calls to the both of the committeess. House Judiciary Committee against HB1971 and to the Senate Judiciary Committee to stand firm on their NO vote. Below are bulk email lists to be copied/pasted into the BCC section of your email for the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

There were 4 Senate Judiciary Committee members that vote NO for SB1958 so send a separate email to them:

sen.bobby.harshbarger@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.london.lamar@capitol.tn.gov, sen.sara.kyle@capitol.tn.gov

If you wish to call any of these 4 Senators below are their numbers:

Sen. Harshbarger - 615-741-5761

Sen. Taylor - 615-741-3036

Sen. Lamar - 615-741-2509

Sen. Kyle - 615-741-4167

Statement: (of course say whatever you want but always remain respectful) It is rumored that the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to bring SB1958 back to the committee. I am respectfully asking you to stand firm on your original NO vote. Thank you.

The Senate Judiciary Committee members that vote YES for SB1958 are:

sen.todd.gardenhire@capitol.tn.gov, sen.john.stevens@capitol.tn.gov, sen.paul.rose@capitol.tn.gov, sen.dawn.white@capitol.tn.gov, sen.kerry.Roberts@capitol.tn.gov

Sen. Gardenhire - 615-741-6682

Sen. Stevens - 615-741-4576

Sen. White - 615-741-6853

Sen. Rose - 615-741-1967

Sen. Roberts - 615-741-4499

Statement: (of course say whatever you want but always remain respectful) It is rumored that the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to bring SB1958 back to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing. It is quite obvious the public views this as a severe limitation on the ability to redress our state government and we ask you to please reconsider your Yes/Pass votes and vote NO for this bill. The real answer to this problem should be for our state government to adhere to the US and TN Constitution at all times. THANK YOU

AGAIN, add your own words I am only providiing a suggestion. The more original content they get only strengthens our request to vote against this bill.

HB1971 (this is the companion House bill to SB1958) is scheduled to be heard on 3/11/26 by the House Judiciary Committee. The committee members are as follows:

PLEASE copy/paste the email list below and enter into your BCC section of your email:

Remember every member of this committee is up for election in 2026

rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov, rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov, rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On March 11, 2026 HB1971 sponsored by Representative Farmer will be heard before the House Judiciary Committee. This bill violate our God given rights and the rights supposedly protected by our US and state Constitutions. We have the right to redress our government without limitations or roadblocks to limit those rights. I am respectfully asking that you vote NO for HB1971.

AGAIN, feel free to say whatever you want as long as you remain civil and polite. It is always best to change up emails so as not to look organized.

Rep. Farmer 615-741-4419 Rep. Keisling 615-741-6852

Rep. Davis 615-741-2287 Rep. Lamberth 615-741-1980

Rep. Alexander 615-741-2251 Rep. Littleton 615-741-7477

Rep. Atchley 615-741-5981 Rep. Powell 615-741-6861

Rep. Bulso 615-741-6808 Rep. Russell 615-741-3736

Rep. Doggett 615-741-7476 Rep. Salinas 615-741-1920

Rep. Eldridge 615-741-6877 Rep. Scarbrough 615-741-4400

Rep. Garrett 615-741-3893 Rep. Stinnett 615-741-3560

Rep. Hardaway 615-741-5625 Rep. Todd 615-741-7475

Rep. Harris 615-741-2239 Rep. Towns 615-741-2189

Rep. Johnson 615-741-2031 Rep. Travis 615-741-1450

I put this call to ACTION out yesterday but I want to share it again for those that may have missed it.

On February 25, 2026 the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee will hear the first of our 2 REAL ID bills. This bill (SB1783) is sponsored by Senator Johnson. It will be heard by the committee at 9:30am CT/10:20am ET in Senate Hearing Room 1 or you can listen via video.

HERE is a link where you watch the meeting. Click on Wed. 2/25 and then go down to the Senate Transportation and Safety meeting and click on the camera to the right when it goes LIVE and watch the hearing. The bill is the 5th bill on the lineup so unless Senator Johnson rolls the bill to a future week it will be heard and voted on.

This bill is a REAL ID transparency bill. It will insure that very person that applies for a new license or renewal license signs a form designating whether they want a REAL ID or a regular TN state drivers license. REAL ID is a federal license and is a flat out violation of the Constitution. Driver licenses are a state function not a federal function. This bill also insures that people are given the facts about REAL ID. Especially that in the state of TN REAL ID NOT MANDATORY. There also is no extra charge in the state of TN if you elect to get a REAL ID. You DO NOT need a REAL ID to travel within the US. There are 16 alternative back up documents you can use in combination with your TN state driver license. I highly recommend refuserealid.org for the facts about REAL ID.

PLEASE copy/paste the email list below, paste the list in the BCC section of your email. Send a polite email to the members of the committee asking them to: Please vote YES for SB1783. You can let them know that there is a lot of misinformation given out to Tennesseans about REAL ID and this bill will end the misinformation.

sen.becky.massey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.mark.pody@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov, sen.heidi.campbell@capitol.tn.gov, sen.tom.hatcher@capitol.tn.gov, sen.bill.powers@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jessie.seal@capitol.tn.gov

Below are the office numbers for the committee member if you wish to place a quick phone call: (make your phone call short and polite. You can use the same statement from the email to make it short and easy)

Sen. Massey - 615-741-1648

Sen. Pody - 615-741-2421

Sen. Taylor - 615-741-3036

Sen. Bailey - 615-741-3978

Sen. Briggs - 615-741-1766

Sen. Campbell - 615-741-6679

Sen. Hatcher - 615-741-0981

Sen. Powers - 615-741-2374

Sen. Seal - 615-741-2061

This is a very important bill so please show your support. The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey and does not yet have a hearing date.

THANK YOU…..THINGS ARE HEATING UP