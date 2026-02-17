IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
PLEASE open and read. We need to take IMMEDIATE action. The Senate bill will be heard today at 3pm CT during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. It is #24 on the docket. The House bill will be heard tomorrow - TN STANDS ACTION ALERT
Liquor store owner/ DUI attorney Farmer is attempting to remove the last peaceful means to oppose the Republican supermajority acts of tyranny. As long as these corrupt legislators and governor have unchecked constitutional violation power and the use of taxpayer funds to appeal judicial rulings against their unconstitutional actions and repugnant "laws", and they enjoy the power of appointing the AG and the judicial branch of government, I have little confidence in the state legislature being competent to evaluate any federal overreach for constitutional merit or nullification. They are openly working to relieve themselves of liability for their known violations of constitutional rights.