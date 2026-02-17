TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horatio Bunce's avatar
Horatio Bunce
1h

Liquor store owner/ DUI attorney Farmer is attempting to remove the last peaceful means to oppose the Republican supermajority acts of tyranny. As long as these corrupt legislators and governor have unchecked constitutional violation power and the use of taxpayer funds to appeal judicial rulings against their unconstitutional actions and repugnant "laws", and they enjoy the power of appointing the AG and the judicial branch of government, I have little confidence in the state legislature being competent to evaluate any federal overreach for constitutional merit or nullification. They are openly working to relieve themselves of liability for their known violations of constitutional rights.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture