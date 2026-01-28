Some of the bills TNCSS has been working on with Representative Hulsey have not gotten bill numbers yet but I am sharing those that have and what we are still waiting for; as soon as the rest of the bill numbers are released (probably later this week) I will share in our next TNCSS Substack. The bills below are TNCSS priority legislation with the nullification process bill taking top priority.

TNCSS list of priority legislation is as follows:

Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act - nullification process legislation. Creates 5 different pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government violates its limited and defined authority. (HB0441/SB0479 Hulsey/Bowling)

Gold/silver as legal tender in Tennessee - (HB2038/SB1827 Hulsey/Taylor)

REAL ID (2 bills) the first bill is to insure transparency regarding REAL ID which is a federal driver license and a violation of the Constitution. Many people are being told that REAL ID is mandatory in TN and it is not. This bill clarifies a lot of the misinformation and establishes clear communication avenues for the public. (SB1783/no House bill yet Hulsey/Johnson)

There will another bill filed that puts the brakes on certain acts of REAL ID (this bill will also be sponsored by Hulsey/Johnson

Cap on local property tax. (SB2002/No House bill # yet Hulsey/Hensley) This bill will require HUGE pressure from the VOTING public. The local cities and counties have fought this for years and will fight this bill too because they want to spend your money without any restrictions which jeopardizes ownership when property tax rises to the level that citizens cannot pay. For every 1% your property tax increases it decreases the value of your property by 1.5%. TN is one of only FOUR states (NH, VT, ME are the other 3…all democrat states) that do not have any form of caps to protect property owners. We are limited by our state Constitution on what we can do relating to local property tax and that needs to be changed but this bill will help with providing some protection until we can get a resolution to start the process to amend the TN state Constitution.

Ballot Access - this bill will insure that every candidate for elected office on a TN election ballot has been certified as eligible. This includes the office of VP and President. We have had one President and one VP so far that are not natural born citizens and several candidates that have run for President that are also not natural born citizens. This happens because proper vetting is not taking place. Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Rose will sponsor this legislation

Homeschool parents BEWARE!!! New Bill Would Revamp Standardized Testing Requirements For Tennessee Homeschoolers - parents home educate in order to keep government out of their homes and it has been proven they excel far beyond public school students. Perhaps it is this excellence that threatens public school that drives the falsehoods they spread about home education. ARTICLE (be sure to read my comments on this ridiculous bill

Memphis Republican (Sen. Brent Taylor - SB2128 )Submits Bill to Block Power Companies from Raising Rates Due to AI Data Centers - this is an excellent move and I hope you will get on the phone and ask your Representative and Senator to vote YES for this bill. ARTICLE (Rep. Butler will sponsor for the House - HB1847)

If you do not know who your Rep and Senator are HERE is a link to find out who they are. Just enter your address in the space provided in the upper left corner of the map.

Tennessee Political Candidates Must Be Natural-Born Americans Without Dual Citizenship Under Proposed Legislation - this sounds great but this obviously constitutional illiterate legislators obviously needs to read the US and TN Constitutions. The ONLY elected office that requires the candidate be a natural born citizen is the office of VP and President. The US Constitution clearly states that to be a member of Congress requires that the candidate be a CITIZEN. Tennessee Constitution requirements for citizenship to hold elected office include being a citizen of the United States and a citizen of the State of Tennessee for a specified period, depending on the office. Again, our state Constitution does not require the candidate be a natural born citizen. So unless they are prepared to amend the US Constitution and the TN state Constitution this guy needs to be educated on how constitutionally illiterate he is. There is a difference between being a citizen and a natural born citizen. Perhaps he should be more concerned with the number of people running/elected as VP and President that do not meet the constitutional requirements for VP and President. And being a NBC has nothing to do with where you were born. In days of our founders natural born citizenship was transferred from FATHER to children. If the FATHER was a citizen at the time their children were born the children are natural born citizens. This is documented but no one today cares about doing any research they just believe what the corrupt government tells them. Barack Obama’s father was a British subject when he was born, Ted Cruz’s father (and mother) were Canadians when Ted was born in Canada. Cruz is a natural born Canadian citizen. And NO his mother did not have dual citizenship. Canada did not permit dual citizenship until 1976 and Ted was born in Canada in 1970 to 2 Canadian citizens. Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Kamala Harris (her father to this day is not a citizen), Bobbie Jindal, Vivek Ramaswamy all born in America to 2 parents that were not American citizens at the time of their birth. None are natural born citizens and therefore not eligible to be VP or President.

He could have a case for the dual citizenship issue though. The Constitution says nothing about dual citizenship to hold elected office. So he could possibly build a case on this issue.

BTW Representative Bud Hulsey/Senator Paul Rose will have legislation this year that will require verification that any candidate on a Tennessee election ballot meets the constitutional requirements to run for office. The big issue with this legislation is to stop candidates running for VP and President that do not meet the requirements and the definition of NBC at the time of our founders. THE CONSTITUTION IS NOT A LIVING DOCUMENT. It means the same today as it did when it was written. The ONLY way it is changed is through the amendment process and Supreme Court OPINIONS do not change it either. the problem is most Americans only know what the government tells them the Constitution means and they twist the original intent in order to push an agenda. Our schools have not taught the Constitution for many years. I have met many Tennesseans that had no idea we actually had a state Constitution. They do not know that the Tennessee Constitution is even stronger in its power to the people than the US Constitution and is the only state Constitution that was actually ratified by the federal government due to its excellence.

I do not believe this bill will go anywhere it is already being challenged. But demonstrates how illiterate some of our legislators are when it comes to the Constitution. ARTICLE

