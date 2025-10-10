I was the founder of TN Against Common Core and we fought long and hard to get Common Core out of TN schools. Your legislators will say it was removed years ago but this is a blatant LIE. They did what several other states did……changed the name. Common Core was a global education policy and the goal was to have ALL children under the same global indoctrination program called education. There can be NO OUTLIERS. The outliers were religious schools, private schools and home education. The real goal of the voucher programs and the fake “school choice” agenda was to get the outliers in private and religious schools into the system and it will happen now that so many states have adopted some form of vouchers. The next outlier they must get is home education. I and others across the country have warned people about this for years but to no avail. So it did not surprise me to see this article about the UN demanding that all countries take total control of home education if they allow it at all.

If you have never heard of the Convention of the Rights of the Child you need to know about it. It is a treaty (they of course have renamed) to basically remove parental rights in deciding what is best for their children. The UN has no desire to do what is right by our children. They want CONTROL of our children. They want to remove parental rights and have done so in countries that signed on to the Convention. The US is the only country that has not signed on to the Convention. Obama and Hillary tried really hard to get it passed in the US but luckily failed. So what they do is implement it piece meal and what we see in education is all part of the Convention. Corey DeAngelis worked very hard here in the state of TN and other states to get the voucher bill passed and Corey works with UNESCO. Again, we tried to warn people and legislators but our Governor and leadership bullied a weak kneed Assembly into passing this law even against the wishes of Tennesseans. WAKE UP AMERICA!! WAKE UP TENNESSEE!! ARTICLE

TN Informer hose and co-founder of TNCSS interviews TN Candidate for Governor Monty Fritts - 38 min. VIDEO

The Tennessee Alliance will conduct its yearly summit on Saturday, October 18th. This is another “not to miss” event. It is a free event. The event is indoor and is an all day event with awesome speakers. See attached for the lineup. LINEUP

