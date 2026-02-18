I thank EVERYONE that sent emails and called asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote NO for SB1958 during their hearing on Tuesday. The bill is DEAD.

The Solari Report (Catherine Austin Fitts) put out a report of legislation to be heard before the TN Assembly in 2026 to protect financial security for Tennesseans that we need to support. ARTICLE

This House and Senate bill is the TOP PRIORITY for TNCSS. It is the reason that TNCSS was created years ago - PLEASE take this simple action to support this bill. HB2610/SB2657 (nullification process bill - Rep. Hulsey/Sen. Bowling)

You need to get educated on these 2 issues because there is big lobbyist money supporting these bills and we will need huge voter support when the time is appropriate.

Pesticide Protection Provision: Beating back the pesticide industry’s false narratives - this pesticide liability shield is not only being pushed at the federal level it is also being pushed at the state level too. In TN the bill has already been passed in the Senate and this year the House bill (HB809 - Sponsored by Rep. Grills; as of right now this bill has been taken off notice so we are watching it closely). We have seen what giving big pharma free rein to kill and injure with the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act (which Rand Paul is now trying to repeal) at least we do have the ability to sue (not that many folks actually win or can afford to sue) but with the pesticide liability shield you have ZERO legal recourse. Any legislator that pushes this bill or votes Yes for this bill must be removed from office and that includes federal as well as state elected. ARTICLE

The Genius Behind The Great Taking – Legal Word Smithing, Subterfuge, and Smoke - TN also has legislation (HB2611 - Hulsey/SB2214 - Walley) this year to change UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) to protect the investor instead of the banks and investment companies in the case of an economic crash - of course the lobbyists are fighting hard to protect the industry at the sake of the investor. The author of this article will also be in Tennessee to testify against the bill. ARTICLE

The Battle of Athens by C. Richard Archie - don’t pass this up thinking you know all about the Battle of Athens because I am sure there is information leading up to that battle a lot of people do not know. This was a time in our history that men and women were willing to fight for freedom even if meant falling on the sword. I am not sure Americans have that spirit any longer. They are more willing to give up freedom for a hand out or convenience. ARTICLE

