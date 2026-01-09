Tennessee School Director Wants Lawmakers To Crack Down On Homeschooling In The New Year - This guy needs to go. If he believes the failed public education system is a good system then even more reason for him to go. He is obviously is more worried about the lost revenue to the school district than the real reason why students are leaving. Parents have the GOD given right to education their children how they feel is the best option for their children. These kids are leaving because your school SUCKS. I personally believe his motivation is MONEY and it doesn’t go any deeper than that. ARTICLE

REFUSE DIGITAL ID: Why will digital ID lead to the end of freedom? - if you have been duped into getting a REAL ID you need to go back to DMV and turn it in and get a regular state driver license. The federal law states REAL ID is voluntary. But it will not remain voluntary because their plans are to make REAL ID the Digital ID for America. One of the delivery platforms for the HHS Digital Medical Records is a digital driver license and when REAL ID becomes mandatory and digital that is the end game. To get factual information about REAL ID go to: refuserealid.org

FYI - Larry Ellison (Founder of Oracle) is heavily invested in the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change formerly Tony Blair Foundation. Between 2021 and 2023, Ellison invested $130 million, with an additional $218 million pledged since then. The Larry Ellison Foundation was reported to have donated at least £52.8 million in 2023 alone. Other donors mentioned include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United States Department of State, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This organization is EVIL. Larry Ellison has stated live on stage that the goal is to monitor everything we do, where we go and what we say…….this will force people to behave. REALLY?? Since when is it Ellison’s job or anyone’s job to force people to behave??? Ellison is knee deep in the administration along with Peter Thiel. Beware of JD Vance. How does a poor boy whose mother was a drug addict get mentored by one of the richest men in the world….Peter Thiel (who is also gay)??? It was Peter Thiel that got JD Vance the nod to be VP. Something stinks in this administration. Trump is to easily influenced by rich men. I am sure these people have filled his head with all kinds of narcissistic propaganda knowing how to manipulate a narcissist like Trump. Trump is obviously not going to save us from this control mechanism they are putting in place. It is up to the people to stand up and REFUSE to comply. There are a lot more of us than there is of them!! - Thanks to AJ C - ARTICLE/VIDEO

FYI….Tennessee will have a REAL ID legislation to insure that REAL ID is NEVER mandatory in Tennessee and other provisions. Once the bill is filed I will be sharing a copy. We will need aggressive citizen support and to raise funds to bring our legal expert to testify.

Tennessee Launches First-of-Its-Kind Public Domestic Violence Offender Registry Under Savanna’s Law - ARTICLE

TN REP: Engineered Storms STOLE Our Lithium Deposits - Monty Fritts interviewed by Stew Peters - 24 min. VIDEO

Who are the Watchmen? You are the Watchmen on the wall of Tennessee. - ARTICLE

