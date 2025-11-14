This is what you get for a Governor when you go with a multi-millionaire who talks like a Christian but buddies up to the enemy. WEF??? REALLY??? And Vandi is also part of the global cabal. This is not a good look for Tennessee and makes me really concerned with what is REALLY taking place in our state government. I think it will be very interesting to see where Lee lands when his term is up in 2026. Gov. Lee & the WEF

And this from Tiffany Boyd on the Lee/WEF situation - I too took a lot of heat for not supporting Lee. I voted twice for John Gentry and was told I was wasting my vote. I never regret “wasting my vote” rather than voting for the lesser of 2 evils. When you do that you are still voting for evil and I KNEW Lee was not what he appeared to be. We have 3 candidates (so far) running for Governor and they all have voting records. Listen to those records and not what they say…look at what they actually do or don’t do. ARTICLE

I have attached below the JBS Freedom Index - A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U. S. Constitution for both Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative John Rose

BLACKBURN

ROSE

TN Legislative Report Card for Monty Fritts

FRITTS (Fritts is the only TN legislator to score a 99% constitutional voting record in both committee and floor of the full House)

JBS Scorecard for Monty Fritts.

He scored a 94% and only one TN Legislator scored higher than Monty (Michelle Reneau) - SCORECARD

The right choice, based on Constitutional integrity, is obvious.

As a body of elected employees, the Tennessee General Assembly refuses to honor their oath as legislators, as does the Attorney General and the Governor! by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

Muslim Funded Charter Schools Are Rampant by Tiffany Boyd fellow Tennessean and Founder of Free Your Children - Please take the time to listen to the interview and look at the provided links. ARTICLE

Monty Fritts on $500,000 payout to members of Congress - It is my understanding this money is going as a settlement for our government spying on members of Congress BUT I have to agree with Monty……they voted for the Patriot Act which gives government the ability to spy on not only enemies but American citizens as well. VIDEO

THANK YOU