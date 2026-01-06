Ron DeSantis Champions State Sovereignty Agenda for 2026 - well all I can say is Hallejuah. I have lead TNCSS for almost 4 years now in order to get legislation passed which would create 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification when the government steps outside of its delegated constitutional powers . The court is NOT the final word on the Constitution. The states and the people of the states are the final arbiter of the Constitution and it is time the leaders of every state understood the original intent of the Constitution and the men that wrote our founding documents. DeSantis did not use the word “nullification” but when you refuse to comply with unconstitutional actions of the federal government nullification IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE DOING. To nullify……is to refuse to comply with unconstitutional federal actions. Constitutional actions (which are clearly defined and limited) are the supreme law of the land because the Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Our founders expected the states and the people of the states to insure the federal government stayed in its very limited, defined boundaries. We have not done a good job at that but TN and hopefully FL could lead the way back to state sovereignty. Let’s “Make America States Again.” ARTICLE

Who should we blame for the theft of our Second Amendment Rights in Tennessee? by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

TN INFORMER Host and Co-Founder David Vance welcomed Paul C. Graham to discuss History vs. Popular Narrative - VIDEO

REMINDER: The TN legislative session begins on Tuesday, January 13th at noon. The first full day will be January 14th. Once the session begins the TNCSS Substack will become your legislative go-to Substack.

THANK YOU