Meet and Greet candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts in Dandridge, TN. This event is sponsored in part by TNCSS County Leader David Seal and Empowered Sevier. Details in flyer below. This is a great opportunity to hear from a REAL constitutional conservative applying to work for the people of Tennesee. If you plan to attend be sure to invite a friend (or several friends) to go with you.

TNCSS is working with a lawyer to draft legislation for the 2026 TN legislative session to insure that REAL ID (federal drivers license) is NEVER mandated in Tennessee. There is so much misinformation related to REAL ID. 1. it is not given only to US citizens 2. it is not mandated it is voluntary (now but not forever) 3. you cannot fly domestically without a REAL ID (another lie) 4. the goal of REAL ID is to eventually become your digital ID that will feed everything about you to the federal government…..for your safety….another lie, it has nothing to do with your safety. Go to refuserealid.org and get the facts. Senator Rand Paul has legislation to repeal the REAL ID law that took 20 years to fully implement because of huge push back. REAL ID is a total violation of our Constitution. The Constitution does not give this authority to our federal government. The legislation we are working on is just about finalized and Representative Bud Hulsey will carry the bill in the House. PLEASE sign and share this petition from JBS supporting Senator Rand Paul’s legislation. REAL ID is all about eventual total control. The federal government will have the ability to shut off your bank account, prevent you from getting a house loan or car loan and much more. Regardless of anyone currently with good intentions today can and will end up stealing your freedom in the future. Trump will not be President forever. JBS PETITION

TNCSS is also working with experts and legislators to get legislation passed in 2026 to put caps on local property taxes and end the unfettered rate increases our cities and counties can invoke on local property taxes. On October 14th we held a meeting in Nashville with international economist and expert on the issue of property tax Dr. Art Laffer and a small group of TN legislators to discuss the local property assessment/local property tax issue that happened recently and how it will cause a future economic disaster in Tennessee.

Dr. Laffer was President Ronald Reagan’s economic adviser and he also worked with Donald Trump. Dr. Laffer is the creator of the “Laffer Curve” which was the basis for Reganonmics. On June 19, 2019 President Trump honored the work of Dr. Laffer by awarding him the Medal of Freedom and called him the father of supply-side economics. So we are working with the best there is.

Tennessee is one of only 5 states that does not have any caps on how much local property taxes can be increased and we plan on ending that in 2026. BUT there will be HUGE push back from cities/counties that do not want to practice fiscal accountability or fiscal responsibility. They spend our money on many nice to haves instead of needs. Did you know that for every 1% your property tax is increased your home value decreases by 1.5%. We experienced huge property assessment increases this year and although they may have reduced the tax rate that is a scam to give the public a false sense comfort but every year in the future they can and will raise that tax rate but the inflated property assessment will not decrease and we will see local property tax increase and property value decrease. This is exactly what has happened in Memphis and Nashville. It will now spread throughout the entire state. The ONLY way this law will get passed is by the people contacting their state legislators in huge numbers to pass the law we will be supporting.

SO PLEASE get your friends, relatives and neighbors to sign on to TNCSS Substack so they will know when it is time to start contacting legislators. Remember, 2026 is an election year. Any legislator that votes against this law needs to be replaced. If you are happy with local property tax increases then do nothing but if you want to nip it now you must get engaged and the best way to be informed on this issue is to support TNCSS, join our Substack and get the information you need to know about the status of this legislation and when to act and we will provide everything you need. Candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts attended this meeting and he is 100% in support of this legislation. He also fully supports our nullification process bill. tncss.substack.com

THANK YOU