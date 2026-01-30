Our prayers go out to those affected by the storm. Many are still out of service.

Due to the bad weather the event in Gainesboro sponsored by Jackson County GOP was rescheduled. See flyer below for the new date. Also, legislation was almost at a standstill this week due to bad weather. Next week will probably see a lot legislative movement.

TN Informer host and co-founder of TNCSS David Vance interviewed Representative Hulsey and Attorney Don Grande about the UCC Great Taking. This is an important interview that you need to watch, share and support Rep. Hulsey and his legislation to protect Tennesseean’s savings. The part of the UCC interview is 55 min. The rest of the show discusses the pesticide companies liability shield legislation - VIDEO

Public Schools, the Establishment Clause, and Tennessee’s HB1491 - finally a few legislators that seem to understand the original intent of our Constitution, not always, but this is a good start - ARTICLE

Nashville Schools Announce Partnership with Leftist Ex-NFL Star Colin Kaepernick for AI Product - Nashville is becoming a stain on the state of Tennessee - There are many good folks in Nashville but their elected leave a lot to be desired in a conservative, Christian state like Tennessee - Let’s not California our Tennessee - ARTICLE

The church is the last institution standing, and it’s under attack. by the new Executive Director of TN Stands, Anne Lowery - ARTICLE

THANK YOU