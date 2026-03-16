TN Stands has put together an app for us to show our support for the nullification process bill. HB2610/SB2657 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act which are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. This is a quick and easy way for us to show our support for this legislation. TNCSS was created because of this legislation because we see it a way to address the many issues we try to fight as individual issues. Nullification covers it all. THANK YOU - TN STANDS TAKE ACTION

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Monty Fritts talks about election integrity. What he is exposing is that it has been alleged that the Blackburn and Rose campaign have been buying up tickets and giving them to people to attend events so they will vote for Blackburn/Rose and make the straw polls think Blackburn will win in August. It is a mind game. They think the voters will vote for the people that win these straw polls. VIDEO

This is what Monty is talking about. Williamson County Event

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