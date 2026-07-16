Stand for Health Freedom has created 2 voter guides. One for Governor of TN and another voter guide for down ballot races in TN. Your vote counts……make it an educated vote - GUIDES

From Stand for Health Freedom: A Quick Note About the Tennessee Governor’s Race:

We are not issuing an endorsement in the governor’s race at this time. Instead, we have created a comprehensive comparison guide of three of the major candidates so you can make an informed decision about who you’d like to support.

From me: And lets not forget overall conservative voting records: Blackburn 68%, Fritts 94%, Rose 73%

Subjects and Citizens: A Treatise by Justice Clarence Thomas - Although this is not about TN exclusively I feel it is an article of utmost importance to all real Americans - I hope you will take the time to read the article and Justice Thomas’s dissenting opinion joined by Justice Gorsuch - It is long but accurate if one were to actually study and read the writings of the time when the 14th Amendment was debated. US Senate Debate of 1866 under Reconstruction is another important document. It is apparent that Justice Thomas and Justice Gorsuch read it - ARTICLE/TREATISE

THANK YOU