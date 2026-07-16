TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
4d

Marsha Blackburn voted to end American sovereignty by combining our military with Israel's military. She also supported censoring speech that is critical of Israel. Regardless of what you think of Israel, these positions are a violation of the oath she took to defend the Constitution. She is guilty of treason and should be treated as such. (For the record, so is our other senator, Bill Hagerty.)

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
4d

Thanx Karen, wish Monty had more money. TV watcher's don't know who he is. They are our problem, stupidly voting for whichever name they've saw/heard most.

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