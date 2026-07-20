Does Tennessee Law Support Utility Companies’ Use of Eminent Domain? from Anne Lowery of Tennessee Stands - There comes a time when the people must be put ahead of innovation that will do more harm than good. Why do so many not see collecting every ounce of data on every American will result in nothing good for the American people and totally violates our God given rights protected by the US Constitution. Do Tennesseans really want to be part of that? ARTICLE

Below is AI response to the question I asked: Does Marsha Blackburn, John Rose and Monty Fritts support the expansion of data centers in Tennessee?

All AI responses were also back up with resource references.

Marsha Blackburn supports the expansion of data centers, viewing them as a vital part of Tennessee’s economic growth, though she advocates for thoughtful placement to avoid issues like the proposed site near the Nashville Zoo. John Rose supports data center growth only under the condition that local communities can meet their own power needs first, explicitly opposing competition with major tech hubs for electricity. Monty Fritts opposes data center expansion entirely, characterizing them as attacks on Tennessee’s environment and resources that benefit corporate interests at the expense of local families.

Blackburn : Emphasizes economic benefits and AI leadership, citing support for thoughtful zoning rather than outright bans.

Rose : Prioritizes local infrastructure capacity, stating data centers should not be built where power demands exceed local supply.

Fritts: Argues data centers threaten clean air, soil, and water, and opposes the corporate influence driving their development.

NOTE: Blackburn’s campaign has received $100,000 in donations from employees of AI companies and data center companies like Anthropic and Oracle. Donations from these companies are given with an expectation. Neither Rose or Fritts have received donations from AI employees or data center companies. Gee, I wonder why?? RE: Blackburn’s statement that data centers are vital to the economic future of TN. Hogwash. Perhaps it is Ms. Blackburn that will benefit economically?? Tennessee has done quite well and under the right Governor will continue to do well if not better without the expansion of data centers in the state of Tennessee.

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