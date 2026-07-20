TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
5d

Thanx Karen, Marsha's total sell out, Rose is just there, Monty's for TN.

Reply
Share
Robert Johnson's avatar
Robert Johnson
4d

Dont you wish TVA had finished the 17 Nuclear Plants they were going to build and even finishing

the 2 in TN prior to 1994 and 2017. Maybe we should just cut back on our use of the internet, or maybe all of the advances in Medical, Space, Technology that these have brought. You do know that building them will take a lot of tradesmen to construct (wouldn't even require a 4 year student loan) The use of Glycol will eliminate a lot of water usage for cooling. And we have @ 7000 in the United States as opposed to ??? (no one really knows) in China. Itmay eliminate some jobs, but will create more, but different ones for TN future. Do we want to keep TN in the forefront for our future children, or......what. Control the growth.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture