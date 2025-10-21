Do not be thrown off by the titles below……all articles pertain to Tennessee and threats to sovereignty and our God given rights protected under the US Constitution

Set an alarm…..you won’t want to miss this presentation: Every year for decades, various national groups have sent their messengers all across the country to try and persuade people that we should have a never-before-tried federal constitutional convention process for changing the US Constitution. Back in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, “Constitutional Convention” promoters were soundly defeated, and the idea was recognized as monumentally unwise, unneeded, and dangerous. So, the former “Constitutional Convention” champions rebranded and are now pushing for a “Convention of States,” yet both were and are to be “pursuant to Article V of the US Constitution,” meaning regardless of the name, they would have the same potential for changing the US Constitution. But today, if you even once try calling it a “Constitutional Convention” you will surely incur the wrath of those currently pushing for the Constitution to be amended through the convention route.

The most prominent group pushing for this idea is called “Convention of States Action” but there are others.

If you haven’t yet, (especially if you’re a State Legislator) you’ll probably hear someone promoting the idea of a “Convention of States.” And if you value the US Constitution, this could be one of the most important topics about which you are asked to decide, so it can be helpful to consider it carefully rather than superficially or while in a rush. The upcoming webinar next Tuesday will address a number of the key marketing claims made by proponents of triggering such a process in order to provide some clarity on what to many seems like a confusing yet heavily-debated subject.

I look forward to seeing you there!

Speaker: Robert Brown

Topic: The Harsh Reality of a “Convention of States”

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Pacific / 8:00 PM Mountain / 10:00 PM Eastern

Click Here to Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xku771zTQ9-ovI5GXodsPg

(Even if you are not able to attend, you will get a link after the webinar to access the recording)

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email chain exposes possible shocking conspiracy to kill “Defend the Guard” bill by the TN INFORMER Investigation Team - TN INFORMER (scroll down to Exclusive Document - Read More)

From a fellow Tennessean and constitutional expert. I highly recommend signing on to his Substack especially if you want to understand the real, original intent of our US Constitution. “If We Can’t Beat Em, Join Em??”

EXCLUSIVE: Fauci’s Replacement Exposed in Disturbing Vaccine Scandal | Daily Pulse - round 2 is coming. Will you have the bravery to refuse to comply? The only way this genocide stops is if WE THE PEOPLE stop it. The depopulation agenda has been implemented since the Kissinger Report (NSSM-200). We are not overpopulated we only have too many people in order to be totally controlled. Reducing the population is all about control and they cannot control the current number of people around the world. From another fellow Tennessean and again I highly recommend joining his Substack too. VIDEO

Climate Activists Are Targeting Your Property Value - a story from right here in Tennessee. American Stewards for Liberty is a terrific organization and were very instrumental in stopping the NAC (Natural Asset Companies) whose goal was to control our land. American Stewards have been fighting to protect our property rights for many years. This no joke. It is having a huge impact on home values in Florida and many other states too. ARTICLE American Stewards website: americanstewards.us

Soros-Funded ‘No Kings’ Protests Demand End to Private Schools Nationwide [WATCH] - If you or anyone you know is even remotely considering a vote for Aftyn Behn, the Democrat from TN that has won the Democrat nomination for the general election to fill TN US Rep. Mark Green’s seat PLEASE know this FACT: Aftyn Behn was the TN Leader of Soros funded “Indivisible” before she was elected to the TN Assembly. Do not doubt for one second that she could be (s)elected in November. For all we know she is still very much involved behind the scenes with Indivisible and their donors. Go through this article and you will find out what you probably don’t know about “Indivisible.” I personally infiltrated TN Indivisible several years ago and believe me they are DANGEROUS. They are certainly not pro-America. The demands these protestors are making are NOT LEFT WING they ARE flat out COMMUNIST. ARTICLE/VIDEOS

THANK YOU