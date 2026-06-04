TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Steveo
Jun 4

So the big orange tyrant passed the digital prison and they're almost able to lock down food. The noose is tightening. If you don't get rid of your "smart phone" and use cash, you're doomed. "Brilliant" he says.

https://substack.com/@trustchristorgotohell/note/c-268527840?r=1n82mw

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/breaking-us-age-verification-bill?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1n82mw

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