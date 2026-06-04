Jessica Means is running for TN House (District 1) against current Representative John Crawford. If we want real change; if you want true conservatives in our TN Assembly then we have to stop voting for the same old people that have proven to be on the wrong side of the people of Tennessee. Jessica Means stepped up to support our TNCSS Resolution supporting the bill sponsored by Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Bowling that would create 5 different pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of its constitutional boundaries while we say John Crawford do absolutely nothing to help this bill get passed. John is not a bad guy. I like John Crawford but that is not the barometer we need to use when electing people to represent us. Jessica is a Sullivan County Commissioner and although she was not my Commissioner she stepped up to get our resolution passed with a ZERO no vote. That says a lot about Jessica and our Sullivan County Commissioners. PLEASE help Jessica by volunteering to help her campaign and sending her a donation. Even small donations help. We cannot sit on the sidelines. We have to get in the game if we expect to win. DONATE

VOLUNTEER (and learn more about Jessica Means)

Tennessee State Representative John Crawford Running For Reelection: A Look At His Voting Record - ARTICLE

The choice is clear. We need real change in TN District 1

TN Informer host David Vance will also welcome Jessica as a guest on his show. June 18th at 9pm ET or you can watch the archived interview - TN INFORMER

TN INformer host David Vance does a tribute to the best legislator in TN that will be retiring. Bu Hulsey was not a politician. He was a statesman. A forward thinking, honorable man willing to step up and fight for causes others did not have the knowledge or spine to stand up for. The nullification process bill, fight against UCC Art. 8, gold-silver as legal tender, caps on property tax, insuring only verified qualified candidates are on our TN ballots, protecting us from mandatory REAL ID and changes to official purpose of REAL ID and so much more. He also fought against One Health which is a system implemented in TN and designed by the WHO. One Health insures the life of a cock roach is every bit as important as human life. I will miss Representative Hulsey. He has become a good friend and I hope to keep in touch with him as I would any friend. The day will come when everything Bud Hulsey tried to do but our RINO Assembly struck down will be seen as a huge missed opportunity - VIDEO

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