Catherine Austin Fitts conducts these fantastic ZOOM meetings every month. For those that don’t know, Catherine is a resident of Tennessee and does a lot of work with our TN Assembly and she fights for our economic and state soveriegnty. Here are the details for her ZOOM meeting on Thursday. If you wish to join there is a link to register. THANK YOU.

As more businesses move toward cashless operations, and digital payment systems become increasingly common, states have an important role to play in ensuring that Americans continue to have the freedom to use cash.

Join Solari on Thursday, July 30, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Eastern for our next Solari Monthly Briefing, The Growing Importance of State Support for Cash.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BmkGucxAQiKpzxm4qP5KCA#/registration

During this month’s briefing, the speakers will discuss why cash remains essential to financial freedom, recent legislative successes, and practical strategies for protecting cash through state policy.

Susan Luschas – Building a Grassroots Cash Movement

Susan Luschas, founder of Team Cash, will share how a grassroots movement can help strengthen public awareness and encourage the continued use of cash. She will discuss Team Cash’s efforts to promote the use of cash, South Dakota’s successful legislation ensuring that school sporting events accept cash, and the lessons learned from that legislative campaign. Susan will also share practical ideas for how individuals can help preserve cash in their own communities.

Representative Heather Scott – A Legislative Success Story

Idaho Representative Heather Scott will discuss the legislation she championed requiring state agencies, including state-funded universities, to accept cash. She will explain how the bill came together, the challenges encountered along the way, and what other states can learn from Idaho’s success.

Audience Q&A

The briefing will conclude with audience questions and discussion. Whether you’re a legislator, policy advocate, business owner, or concerned citizen, this is an opportunity to hear directly from leaders working to preserve Americans’ ability to use cash and to ask questions about how these efforts can be replicated in your own state.

We hope you’ll join us for this important conversation.

Thank You!!!