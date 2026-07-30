TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
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Nashville is toast... just spent 4 days there... electronic surveillance everywhere... homeless people hiding in the shadows in fear... hope will come from places like Knoxvilles outer limits as well as Jackson and places like Newport and the apalachians

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