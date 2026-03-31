TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Paul Winter's avatar
Paul Winter
2h

Then after THROW YOUR VOTE AWAY to rigged programed voting machines , fake mail in ballots and uncontrolled early voting

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Gigi's avatar
Gigi
3h

She receives a UGE amount from the Israeli lobby - AIPAC…that tells you all you need to know..

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