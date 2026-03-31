Monty Fritts is interviewed by Stew Peters - 3 min. VIDEO

Monty Fritts with Stew Peters - 2 min. VIDEO

Monty Fritts with Stew Peters - 22 secs. VIDEO

These are just 3 snippets from a longer interview.

Candidate forum with only ONE candidate. Now why will Blackburn and Rose not attend a debate. 1. they are too arrogant and think they will win or 2. they are scared to stand up against Monty Fritts because if people heard all 3 candidates Blackburn/Rose would lose the election. 1 min. VIDEO

The Gardenhire Gavel: How One Senator Methodically ‘Executed’ 10 High-Profile House Bills in Seconds - I have wondered for the 17 years I have lived in TN how Gardenhire keeps getting elected?? Is his district really that left leaning or is something else happening that gets him elected. He not only votes against the public he is extremely RUDE and ARROGANT and to his own constituents as well. So, again, tell me how he keeps getting elected. He may have an R next to his name but he is pure blooded Democrat and that goes for several others in our state Assembly. And these are not the only good bills that got killed. We passed a lot of useless fluff and the Assembly killed everything that would protect us from programmable money, federal overreach, big pharma, big ag, big bankers and if you were paying attention you would also know the list is much longer than what is in this post. TIME FOR CHANGE IN TENNESSEE. Elect new members of the Assembly and step out of the bureaucratic box and vote for a true constitutional, conservative that make TN an example for other states in how to run a state according to Constitution…..vote for Monty Fritts for Governor. There are 2 Senators I would love to see gone from politics. Gardenhire in 2028 and Johnson in 2026 - This is just a snippet from a longer interview. ARTICLE

THANKS