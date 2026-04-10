TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
4h

I presume Open Secrets covers the Tennessee legislature. You should do a story on where these people are getting their money. We know that the US Congress is bought and paid for and most probably subject to extortion.

Reply
Share
Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
7h

Thanx Karen. Gardenhire and his Senate Judiciary Committee is/are TN's worst enemy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture