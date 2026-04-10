The choice for the next Governor of Tennessee is a choice between a King or the Constitution. VIDEO (1 min.)

Should we prohibit hands and feet as weapons? by C. Richard Archie - there is a reason why freedom of speech and the right to bear arms is the 1st and 2nd Amendment - ARTICLE

The choice is clear for those that want to put Tennessee back on the right track. We are sliding down that slippery slope very quickly. This legislative session was completely against the people of Tennessee and we need to correct that. Voting for Monty is one step but we also need to vote those that voted against the people of Tennessee out of office. The choice is clear if you want less government and more freedom. These numbers were taken from the JBS Freedom Index they are NOT from a poll. The Freedom Index measures an elected at both state and federal level for their adherence to the Constitution when they vote. This election for Tennessee is an election that will continue pushing Tennessee down the blue path or back on the constitutional path. Select wisely. Do your research. Do not vote because you recognize a name or because the media pushes a biased narrative. Believe me those trying to turn Tennessee blue do not want someone like Monty Fritts in the Governor’s mansion. Why would they not want someone that would work for the people and not the lobbyists? That answer should be very obvious. If you do not believe there are forces in Tennessee working to turn the state blue then you need to wake up and get engaged.

I have no doubt the anti-American constitutionally illiterate Supreme Court will continue to allow foreigners to drop children on our soil and call them American citizens using their distorted interpretation of the 14th Amendment but that does not mean we have to abide by their OPINION. Sadly, even our President does not understand the Constitution and the fact that the Supreme Court is NOT the final word. They present opinions and for far too many years they have provided unconstitutional opinions. The 14th pertained to the recently freed slaves. the Senate Debate of 1866 lays it all out. This was the debate 2 years before the 14th was passed laying out all of the requirements and details of the 14th Amendment. It clearly demonstrates that the 14th pertained to the freed slaves. It also talks about the Indians, Chinese in CA and Gypsies in PA. It also clearly says if born on US soil you are a citizen as long as your parents are also citizens. READ IT. Go to the section on Reconstruction. If the SC votes against the true meaning of the 14th Trump needs to have those that voted against America should be immediately removed. They are not life long assignments and they do not need to be impeached. They are allowed to serve as long as they demonstrate “good behavior.” Violating the Constitution is not good behavior.

Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Johnson (in my opinion he sabotaged our bill) sponsored a bill to protect the citizens of Tennessee from what we KNOW is the future for REAL ID. It IS slated to become the Digital ID for the US. The woman in this presentation (Twila Brase) and people from her organization worked with me and Bud since last May on an excellent bill in which our bought and paid for legislature pushed off until first calendar of 2027. Just a polite way of killing a bill they knew people wanted. It was doing well in the House but the Senate rolled it 2027.

This presentation is the East Tennessee Freedom monthly meeting in Johnson City, TN. If you live near Johnson City I highly recommend attending their monthly meetings. Twila’s part of the meeting starts at 5 min. 36 secs. to 1 hr. 7 mins. YOU MUST NOT MISS WHAT SHE HAS TO SHARE. It is vitally important information and I hope you will all push to get our bill passed next year. We need new sponsors. Rep. Hulsey is retiring and Sen. Johnson was more trouble than help. The bill this year was: HB2609/SB2203. We need to make sure this bill (it will get new numbers) is heard during the first calendar of 2027. I will no longer be living in TN by the next legislative session so the Co-Founder of TNCSS will actively work on this issue. VIDEO

Thank you