NewsChannel 5 asks Blackburn about her run for gov., the interaction got awkward as she tried to shut us down - This is not a good look for someone that wants yo be your Governor. She is a typical DC bureaucrat. Really is this who you want for Governor. If her arrogance doesn’t convince you she is not fit to be Governor perhaps her conservative voting record will. Blackburn 68%, Rose 73%, Fritts 94% - ARTICLE/VIDEO

THANK YOU