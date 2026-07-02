TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
3d

Thanx Karen. She's owned by lucifer's pharma and other criminal enterprises. Our problem is so many uninformed "voters".

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mud n ducs's avatar
mud n ducs
3d

Fritts....ALLTHE WAY.

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