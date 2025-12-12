Knox Liberty Organization is hosting its 5th annual Bill of Rights Dinner. This year the guest speakers are TN Representative Monty Fritts (candidate for TN Governor 2026). All donations from this event will support local and state conservative candidates and strengthen conservative organizing efforts across Tennessee. The event will include an all you can eat dinner. The deadline for reserving a table or purchasing a ticket is December 14, 2025. TICKETS

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time: Doors open 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 7:00 p.m.

Location: Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Democrats see election as sign of change; Republicans celebrate win - Make no mistake the left is very active in the state of Tennessee and their goal is to turn TN BLUE. Can’t happen in Tennessee? Well folks it has already begun. NJ, PA and others once red states said the same thing. If the conservative base in Tennessee doesn’t get engaged, in the future we will see Tennessee follow what has happened in so many other conservative Red states……Tennessee is the golden prize for the left. To turn the buckle of the Bible belt blue is the ultimate prize for the socialist/communist left. Aftyn Behn has been actively working to turn TN blue since her days as the TN leader of Indivisible. ARTICLE

Tennessee State Agencies Request 5.6 Billion Dollars In New Spending & 559 New Personnel Positions - Governor Lee is turning what used to the fiscally responsible state of Tennessee into a state drunk on spending (wasting) our money. When Monty Fritts becomes Governor of TN this will not only end we will see drastic cuts and constitutional funding of our state. ARTICLE

Davidson County Judges Ramp Up Courthouse Security In Response To Social Media Posts By Congressman Andy Ogles - There was nothing promoting violence in what Rep. Ogles said. He spoke the truth. So they are worried about truthful statements made by a US Representative but they are obviously not concerned with letting rapists and murderers free to roam the streets and terrorize the people of Nashville. So is this just another example of the self appointed elites believing their lives are more important and deserving of protection than the lives of the serfs in Nashville?? Just listening to their words says it all. Their safety is important but the safety of the murdered woman and the many other victims of this spawn of Satan are of no consequence to them. Time for the people of Nashville to understand you need to take control of your own safety because the judicial system in Nashville is protecting the criminals. You might want to start considering moving to a safer city in Tennessee to raise your family. ARTICLE

THANK YOU