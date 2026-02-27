If you ever have any questions please feel free to contact me direclty. karen.bracken@reagan.com 215-692-2147. It will appear to be a ton of work below but really everything is copy/paste unless you wish to add your own statement. The RED highlights are links to the bills so you can read them. Phone numbers are provided if you wish to make calls as well. THANK YOU

The 2 bills below are the companion bills for gold/silver as legal tender.

SB1827 which is one of our TNCSS Priority Bills is again scheduled to be heard by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. If this bill is passed it will allow gold/silver to be used as legal tender. This will give us protection against digital currency. PLEASE again send an email to the committee members.

COPY the email list below and PASTE in the BCC section of your email.

sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov, sen.raumesh.akbari@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jack.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.shane.reeves@capitol.tn.gov, sen.john.stevens@capitol.tn.gov, sen.bo.watson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On Tuesday March 3, 2026 the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee will hear SB1827 sponsored by Senator Brent Taylor that will give Tennessee citizens the ability to use gold/silver as legal tender. This option in the future could provide protection against digital currency. I am asking that you vote Yes for SB1827. Thank you.

Sen. Bailey 615-741- 3978 Sen. Stevens 615-741-4576

Sen. Taylor 615-741-3036 Sen. Watson 615-741-3227

Sen. Southerland 615-741-3851 Sen. Yager 615-741-1449

Sen. Johnson 615-741-2495 Sen. Reeves 615-741-1066

Sen. Akbari 615-741-1767

Again, feel free to use your own words. My statements are just a suggestion

HB2038 - This bill is a TNCSS Priority Bill Sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey - This is the House gold/silver bill. It is scheduled to be heard by the House Finance Ways & Means Subcommittee on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

PLEASE copy the email list below and paste it into the BCC section of your email.

rep.ryan.williams@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kip.capley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jesse.chism@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mark.cochran@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.gant@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.gillespie@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gary.hicks@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tim.hicks@capitol.tn.gov, rep.antonio.parkinson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lee.reeves@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.shaw@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.zachary

STATEMENT: On Wednesday March 4, 2026 the House Finance Ways and Means Subcommittee will hear HB2038 sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey that will give Tennessee citizens the ability to use gold/silver as legal tender. This option in the future could provide protection against digital currency. I am asking that you vote YES for HB2038. Thank you.

Rep. Williams 615-741-1875 Rep. Gant 615-741-6890

Rep. Crawford 615-741-7623 Rep. Gillespie 615-741-8201

Rep. Capley 615-741- 2190 Rep. Gary Hicks 615-741-7480

Rep. Chism 615-741-6954 Rep. Tim Hicks 615-741-1717

Rep. Cochran 615-741-1725 Rep. Parkinson 615-741-4575

Rep. Reeves 615-741-1864 Rep. Shaw 615-741-4538

Rep. Zachary 615-741-2264

HB1716 - This is a TNCSS Priority bill. This bill is one of several bills to address the many problems with local property tax and home assessments. Each of the bills submitted this year address different problems with the implementation of house assessments and tax increase rates. HB1716 will forbid a homestead (primary place of residence) of a US citizen that has owned this primary residence for 10 or more years to never be taken due to non-payment of local property tax. Also, stops the inflated assessment based on market price instead of purchase price. READ THE BILL. This bill is sponsored by Representative Monty Fritts. HB1716 will be heard on Tuesday, March 4, 2026 by the Cities and Counties Subcommittee.

Please copy the bulk email list below and paste into the BCC section of your email:

rep.jerome.moon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov, rep.vincent.dixie@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.bo.mitchell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On Wednesday, March 4, 2026 the Cities and Counties Subcommittee will hear HB1716 sponsored by Representative Monty Fritts. The people of Tennessee need relief from the ever increasing tax rates and home assessments. I am respectfully asking that you vote Yes for HB1716. Thank you.

Rep. Moon 615-741-5481 Rep. Littleton 615-741-7477

Rep. Crawford 615-741-7623 Rep. Mitchell 615-741-4317

Rep. Butler 615-741-1260 Rep. Wright 615-741-6879

Rep. Dixie 615-741-1997

These 2 bills are being carried for Catherine Austin Fitts and are critically important for our future economic picture. HB2039 is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey and SB2071 is being sponsored by Sen. Watson. These 2 bills are against programmable money.

HB2039 - Here is the short description of this bill - Consumer Protection - As introduced, prohibits a person from requiring another to use programmable money for a transaction; prohibits an issuer of programmable money from denying a transaction based upon certain factors; requires an issuer of programmable money that denies a transaction to provide reasons for the denial to the affected party upon request; designates violations to be violations of the Consumer Protection Act of 1977 and provides for other forms of relief and enforcement. - Amends TCA Title 47. This bill will be heard on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 by the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee.

Please copy the bulk email list below and paste into the BCC portion of your email:

rep.tandy.darby@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michael.hale@capitol.tn.gov, rep.caleb.hemmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.susan.lynn@capitol.tn.gov, rep.pat.marsh@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kevin.vaughan@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On Wednesday, March 4, 2026 HB2039 will be heard by the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee. This bill addresses programmable money. Programmable money means programmable control and I am respectfully asking that the members of the committee vote YES for HB2039. Thank you.

Rep. Darby 615-741-7847 Rep. Lynn 615-741-7462

Rep. Marsh 615-741-6824 Rep. Vaughan 615-741-1866

Rep. Hale 615-741-2192 Rep. Hemmer 615-741-2035

Rep. Keisling 615-741-6852

SB2071 - On Tuesday, March 3, 2026 SB2071 will be heard by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee - this is the companion bill to HB2039 addressing programmable money.

sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov, sen.raumesh.akbari@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jack.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.shane.reeves@capitol.tn.gov, sen.john.stevens@capitol.tn.gov, sen.bo.watson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On Tuesday, March 3, 2026 SB2071 will be heard by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. This bill addresses programmable money. Programmable money means programmable control and I am respectfully asking that the members of the committee vote YES for SB2071. Thank you.

Sen. Bailey 615-741- 3978 Sen. Stevens 615-741-4576

Sen. Taylor 615-741-3036 Sen. Watson 615-741-3227

Sen. Southerland 615-741-3851 Sen. Yager 615-741-1449

Sen. Johnson 615-741-2495 Sen. Reeves 615-741-1066

Sen. Akbari 615-741-1767

SB1825 a very short bill sponsored by Senator Brent Taylor and is probably the most embarrassing bill I have ever seen. This bill would require that any candidate running for a federal office in the Tennessee primary MUST BE A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN AND ALSO CANNOT HOLD DUAL CITIZENSHIP. First, the US Constitution CLEARLY states that you must be a natural born citizen to run for President or Vice President. These 2 offices are the only elected federal offices that require the candidate to be a natural born citizen. The US Constitution also CLEARLY states that to be a member of Congress you must be a CITIZEN. It does not require a member of Congress to be a natural born citizen. Embarrassing to think Sen. Taylor and Rep. Garrett think they have the authority to override the US Constitution. PLEASE send an email to the committee informing them that Sen. Taylor has no authority to override the US Constitution and the stated requirements to hold an elected federal office. The dual citizenship issue is not covered in the Constitution but I am sure if this were to pass would be challenged.

sen.adam.love@capitol.tn.gov, sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov, sen.page.walley@capitol.tn.gov, Sen.tom.hatcher@capitol.tn.gov, sen.todd.gardenhire@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ed.jackson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.sara.kyle@capitol.tn.gov, sen.kerry.roberts@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jeff.yarbro@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On Tuesday, March 3rd the Senate State and Local Committee will hear SB1825 sponsored by Senator Brent Taylor. Senator Taylor has no authority to override the requirements for elected federal office. The US Constitution clearly states that only the President and Vice President must be natural born citizens. Elected members of the US Congress (House and Senate) are required to be citizens. There is no requirement for a member of the US Congress to be a natural born citizen in our US Constitution. Please vote NO for this bill. The issue of dual citizenship will surely be challenged. While there is nothing in the Constitution that speaks of dual citizenship (it wasn’t even an issue back then) I am sure it will be challenged.

Again, the STATEMENT above is only a suggestion. Feel free to put it in your own words but please remain polite.

Good Intentions by Lex Greene - this Substack article is about SB1825 - ARTICLE

THANK YOU to everyone that contacted the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee regarding SB1793 which requires communication and transparency regarding REAL ID in Tennessee. Senator Johnson did a good job presenting the bill and the bill passed with just one no vote (Senator Campbell voted no which does not surprise me). Senator Massey still stuck to her guns that REAL ID is not a federal ID. Even after several of us sent her information to the contrary. The information you hand over to get that REAL ID is stored in a computer……now do you really think the federal government will not have access to that data? If not today down the road for sure because REAL ID will eventually be mandatory and eventually will be the Digital ID for the US to control everything about us. Below is just a tiny bit of info I sent to her.

“This really is a National Identification card for the United States of America for the first time in our history. We’ve never done this before, and we shouldn’t be doing it without a full debate… I’m very, very reluctant for this country to have a National ID card . . .” – U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander during the 2005 Senate floor debate on REAL ID

“By federalizing driver licensing the REAL ID Act usurps this power which has been reserved to the states.” – Letter to President Trump from 116 Pennsylvania legislators, January 30, 2017

No matter what she chooses to believe she cannot have her own facts.

If you are so inclined you might want to make a call to Senator Johnson and thank him for sponsoring not only SB1783 and for his future support of another REAL ID that has some real teeth. That bill is SB2203 and again Rep. Bud Hulsey has the House bill. Senator Johnson’s office number is: 615-741-2495

AGAIN, your emails and phone calls do make a difference!! THANK YOU

