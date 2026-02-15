Critical Vote On Tennessee Property Rights Scheduled For Civil Justice Subcommittee, Eminent Domain, Just Compensation At Issue - ARTICLE

This is a very important bill to insure fair compensation if your property is involved in eminent domain. PLEASE read the article and copy/paste the committee and send them an email asking them to vote YES for this bill on February 17th. Needed information is in the article.

If you need more time to get to know Representative Monty Fritts (candidate for TN Governor) I highly recommend going to his Facebook pages. Many of us cannot travel but you need to really get to know who you are voting for….you cannot just vote because you recognize their name. Fritts 4 Governor FB and his personal FB page has good stuff too Fritts FB

Voting Records of all three candidates from the 2025 Freedom Index: Monty Fritz 100% (this index measure constitutional votes for EVERY state Representative in the US so to score a 100% is huge) Marsha Blackburn 68% John Rose 73%.

Some upcoming events in TN. Danny Blitz is a TNCSS County Leader for White County, a District Manager for the Fritts campaign and the President of the Women’s Republican Party of White County and a dynamic speaker.

Danny is also sponsoring this event:

Debate with all 3 Republican candidates for TN Governor:

Monty Fritts events: