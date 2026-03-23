I am reposting this TNCSS Substack for those that may have missed it on Friday. I had also promised to share the link of Representative Hulsey’s awesome presentation of HB2610 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act which establishes 5 different pathways for the TN legislature to invoke nullification when they step outside their constitution lane. The video was not available when I sent out the friday Substack. So HERE it is. This man is a treasure and sadly he will be leaving the TN Assembly.

IF YOU MISSED THE ACTION ITEMS SENT ON FRIDAY PLEASE SEE BELOW AND TAKE ACTION. THANK YOU

SENATE NULLIFICATION PROCESS BILL (SB2657) - Our top priority

March 24, 2026 the Senate Nullification Process bill will be heard by the Senate State and Local Govt Committee. This is the committee that kills this bill each year.

On March 18th the House bill (HB2610) sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey passed through the 2nd committee which it does each year. The House nullification bill is now with Calendar & Rules and will be heard by the full House for recommended passage. A link to Rep. Hulsey’s brilliant presentation of HB2610 was not yet available at the time of this posting but when it is available I will share the link. It is worth watching.

We need to make sure to hit the Senate committee hard and if anyone can make it to the hearing with small signs (PASS SB2657 in big bold letters) it would be greatly appreciated. SB2657 is sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling. The bill is #20 on the agenda. The hearing starts at 10:30am CT in Senate Hearing Room 1.

Here is a link from TN Stands but I am also asking that you send individual emails and make calls too. TN STANDS (just process the Senate bill)

ALSO, Please copy and paste the email list below into the BCC section of your email and send a personal email.

sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov, sen.adam.lowe@capitol.tn.gov, sen.todd.gardenhire@capitol.tn.gov, sen.page.walley@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jeff.yarbro@capitol.tn.gov, sen.sara.kyle@capitol.tn.gov, sen.tom.hatcher@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ed.jackson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.kerry.roberts@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: Please stand up for the state’s right to keep the federal government in its constitutional lane as stated in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. Art. 1 Sec. 8 describes the 18 enumerated powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. Our founders made it very clear that when the federal government when outside of its Art. 1 Sec. 8 powers that state nullification was the rightful remedy. PLEASE vote YES for SB2657 on March 24th when it is heard by the Senate State and Local Government committee.

Sen. Briggs 615-741-1766 Sen. Kyle 615-741-4167

Sen. Lowe 615-741-1946 Sen. Hatcher 615-741-0981

Sen. Gardenhire 615-741-6682 Sen. Jackson 615-741-1810

Sen. Walley 615-714-2368 Sen. Roberts 615-741-4499

Sen. Yarbro 615-741-3291

PHONE CALL STATEMENT: Hello, my name is: ????? I am calling today to ask Senator ???? to vote YES for SB2657 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act on March 24th when it is heard before the Senate State and Local Government Committee. Thank you

Feel free to add more but a short brief call is all that is necessary.

SENATE BALLOT ACCESS BILL - (SB2484)

The same Senate State and Local Govt Committee as above will also be hearing the Senate Ballot Access bill on March 24th also sponsored by Senator Bowling/Representative Hulsey (SB2484/HB2613).

This bill will require a proper vetting process to insure that every candidate placed on a TN election ballot is eligible. They will have to prove to be a US citizen for all state and federal House and Senate seats and they will have to prove they are a natural born citizen for President/VP. In the past we have had 7 candidates for President/VP that were not natural born citizens. Place of birth has no bearing on NBC. Barack Obama’s father was a British subject at the time of Barack’s birth. Neither Nikki Halley, Dr. Shiva, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kamala Harris parents were US citizens at the time of their birth. We will have a constitutional expert on the subject of citizenship and natural born citizenship testify at both the Senate and House hearings on 3/24.

PLEASE use the same email list and phone numbers from above to show support for SB2484 Ballot Access bill. I know this will seem redundant and we could combine the 2 bills in one email and one phone call but I believe we would have more impact if we handled each bill separately.

EMAIL STATEMENT: On March 24th the Senate State and Local Government Committee will hear SB2484 the Ballot Access Bill sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling. I am respectfully asking that you vote YES for SB2484 to insure that only eligible candidates are placed on our Tennessee election ballots. Thank you.

PHONE CALL STATEMENT: Hi, my name is ????? and I am calling today to ask Senator ???? to vote YES for SB2484 Ballot Access bill which is scheduled to be heard by the Senate State and Local Govt Committee on March 24th. Thank you

HOUSE BALLOT ACCESS BILL - (HB2613)

The House bill passed the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee on March 17th and will be heard by the House State and Local Govt Committee on 3/24. The bill is #34 on the agenda list. The committee meets at 12pm CT in House Hearing Room 1. This bill will insure that every candidate on a TN election ballot is eligible.

Please copy and paste the email list below to your BCC section of your email:

rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rush.bricken@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michele.carrington@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jesse.chism@capitol.tn.gov, rep.vincent.dixie@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dan.howell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michael.lankford@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.leatherwood@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.greg.martin@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jake.mccalmon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.larry.miller@capitol.tn.gov, rep.bo.mitchell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jerome.moon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dennis.powers@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tim.rudd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.iris.rudder@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.todd.warner@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT:

On March 24th the House State and Local Government Committee will hear HB2613 the Ballot Access Bill sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey. I am respectfully asking that you vote YES for HB2613 to insure that only eligible candidates are placed on our Tennessee election ballots. Thank you.

THANK YOU