TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
20m

rep.michele.carrington@capitol.tn.gov email bounced back.

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Dwayne Oxford
2h

Thanx Karen!

My letter;

SENATE NULLIFICATION PROCESS BILL SB2657

Please DON'T kill this again!!

It's an arrogant disservice to the people of TN every time y'all do it.

Please stand up for the state’s right to keep the federal government in its constitutional lane as stated in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. Art. 1 Sec. 8 describes the 18 enumerated powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. Our founders made it very clear that when the federal government when outside of its Art. 1 Sec. 8 powers that state nullification was the rightful remedy. PLEASE vote YES for SB2657 on March 24th when it is heard by the Senate State and Local Government committee.

Dwayne Oxford

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