HB2610 - Sponsor Rep. Bud Hulsey - Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act - this bill is TNCSS TOP PRIORITY for 2026. On March 11th passed in the Public Service Subcommittee and will now move to the House State and Local Government Committee for a hearing on March 18th. We have generally, in the past, not had a problem getting this bill passed in the House.

The problem has ALWAYS been Senator Briggs and his Senate State and Local Committee. He follows orders from leadership, AG and Governor and will vote against the people in order to keep his handlers happy. In case you are not aware of what this legislation does I will give a brief description. In 2021 our TN Assembly passed SJR9005 supporting the act of nullification. HB2610 lays out 5 documented pathways in which to actually invoke nullification. One of the 5 ways is a petition from the people. This bill DOES NOT violate the Supremacy Clause and it DOES NOT violate separation of powers as stated by our AG opinion. Both of his arguments can and have been proven wrong but when you don’t want something to happen you stick to your guns even when you are wrong.

Action Item #1 - SB2657 Sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling is the Senate companion bill to HB210 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act and it will be heard by Senator Brigg’s Senate State and Local Government Committee on March 17th - if you only have time to process only one ACTION ALERT this is the one to select. We need to hit this committee hard with emails and phone calls.

Please copy the list below and paste into the BC section of your email:

sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov, sen.page.walley@capitol.tn.gov, sen.adam.lowe@capitol.tn.gov, sen.sara.kyle@capitol.tn.gov, sen.tom.hatcher@capitol.tn.gov, sen.todd.gardenhire@capitol.tn.gov, sen.ed.jackson@capitol.tn.gov, sen.kerry.roberts@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jeff.yarbro@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Tuesday March 17, 2026 SB2657 will be heard by the Senate State and Local Government Committee. I am asking that you vote YES for SB2657 Restoring States Rights Through Nullification Act. The rightful remedy when the federal government steps outside of its constitutional lane as described in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution is nullification. It is the right and the duty of the states to refuse to comply with any and all unconstitutional federal actions. This bill does not violate the Supremacy Clause because the clause clearly states only constitutional federal law trumps state law and nullification only applies to unconstitutional federal actions. It does not violate separation of powers because each branch of government, cities/counties and the people all have a described process in this legislation.

(Here are a few quotes from our founders. Copy and paste the one you like best in to your email or include them both. It is your choice.)

“The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite” James Madison

“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.” Thomas Jefferson

Office numbers. Please call and keep it brief and polite.

Sen. Briggs 615-741-1766 Sen. Gardenhire 615-741-6682

Sen. Lowe 615-741-1946 Sen. Roberts 615-741-4499

Sen. Yarbro 615-741-3191 Sen. Walley 615-741-2368

Sen. Sara Kyle 615-741-4167 Sen. Hatcher 615-741-0981

Sen. Jackson 615-741-1810

CALL STATEMENT: My name is ????? and I am calling Sen. ????? today to ask him/her to stand by the sovereign rights of the state of Tennessee and vote YES for SB2657 Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act on March 17, 2026 when it is heard by the Senate State and Local Government Committee. Thank you.

PLEASE SHARE THIS ACTION WITH OTHERS. ALL STATEMENTS ARE SUGGESTIONS. FEEL FREE TO CREATE YOUR OWN STATEMENTS.

Action Item #2 - HB2609 - Sponsored by Rep. Hulsey - this is a REAL ID bill. Many people in TN are not aware that REAL ID is a federal license and it is not mandatory. Also, the federal REAL ID law allows the Director of Homeland Security to change the “official purpose” of REAL ID to be anything they want with the stroke of a pen. They can and will eventually mandate REAL ID to vote, to get a bank account, to get government services, to get health insurance, etc.. It is slotted to become the Digital ID for the US. This bill requires that REAL ID is NEVER mandatory and if the original official purpose of REAL ID is changed by DHS our legislature will determine if TN will or will not comply with the change. There are a lot more protections in this bill but these are a few of the major parts of this bill.

It is vitally important that this bill is passed and we hope to raise enough funds to bring an expert on the federal REAL ID law and the legislation we are trying to pass to Tennessee next week to provide expert testimony. If you wish to donate please send your donation to: Karen Bracken, 309 Brookwood Drive, Bristol, TN 37620 - Your support will be greatly appreciated and put to good use.

This bill will be heard on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 by the Transportation Subcommittee.

Please copy the email list below and paste into the BCC section of your email

rep.david.hawk@capitol.tn.gov, rep.michele.reneau@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.aftyn.behn@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dan.howell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jake.mccalmon, rep.justin.pearson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On March 17th the Transportation Subcommittee will hear HB2609 sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey. This bill will address concerns the people of Tennessee have with REAL ID and how it could be used against us in the future. Please vote YES for HB2609 on March 17th. Thank you

Rep. Hawk 615-741-7482 Rep. Butler 615-741-1260

Rep. Reneau 615-741-2746 Rep. Howell 615-741-7799

Rep. Atchley 615-741-5981 Rep. McCalmon 615-741-4389

Rep. Behn 615-741-3229 Rep. Pearson 615-741-4295

Rep. Russell 615-741-3736 Rep. Wright 615-741-6879

CALL STATEMENT: My name is ?????? and I am calling Rep. ?????? regarding HB2609 The REAL ID bill sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey that is scheduled to be heard in the Transportation Subcommittee on March 17th. Tennessee citizens are very concerned with the onerous possibilities of REAL ID and I am asking that Rep. ????? please vote YES on March 17th for HB2609. Thank you

Action Item #3 - HB2613 Sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey/Sen. Janice Bowling - this is the Ballot Access Bill and it will insure the eligibility of any candidate on a Tennessee ballot that is running for President/VP is a natural born citizen. There is a difference between being a citizen and a natural born citizen and it is a constitutional requirement that anyone running for President/VP MUST be a natural born citizen. We have had several candidates in the past run for President/VP that we not natural born citizens and we have had 1 President (Barack Obama and not because of where he was born but because his father was a British Subject) and one Vice President that was not a NBC (Kamala Harris, both of her parents were foreigners when she was born and her father to this day is still not an American citizen) Candidates that are not NBCs: Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Niki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Shiva, Bobbie Jindal.

This bill will be heard by the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. We will also have expert testimony on natural born citizenship testify at the hearing.

Please copy the email list below and paste into your email BCC section:

rep.tim.rudd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dan.howell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rush.bricken@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.leatherwood@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jerome.moon@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.dave.wright@capitol.tn.gov

EMAIL STATEMENT: On Tuesday, March 17, 2026 the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee will hear testimony on HB2613 Ballot Access Bill. It is our duty to insure that every candidate placed on a Tennessee ballot for the office of President and VP is a verified natural born citizen. Please vote YES for HB2613. Thank you.

Rep. Rudd 615-741-2804 Rep. Leatherwood 615-741-7084

Rep. Howell 615-741-7799 Rep. Moon 615-741-5481

Rep. Bricken 615-741-7448 Rep. Powell 615-741-6861

Rep. Wright 615-741-6879

CALL STATEMENT: My name is ????? and I am calling today to ask Rep. ????? to vote in support of HB2613 The Ballot Access bill sponsored by Representative Bud Hulsey when it is heard on March 17th by the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee. We must do everything we can to insure only eligible candidates are placed on our Tennessee ballot. Thank you.

THANK YOU