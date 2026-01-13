Today is the first day of our 2026 legislative session. Starting this week I will be issuing 2 TNCSS Substacks per week. The TNCSS Substack issued on Friday will be an update of legislative issues from the current week and upcoming issues/legislation for the following week. There may also be actions requested for our priority legislation. TNCSS does not try to solve world hunger. We believe when you try to solve many issues at the same time we generally don’t really get much done. Resources are scarce and people have lives to live and families to feed. So we keep our mission focused and simple. Our goal from the start was to focus strictly on state’s rights with our priority to get the nullification process bill passed. If we could pass this bill most of the issues we are fighting could be resolved.

Some may not know, but in 2021 our TN Assembly passed, with an overwhelming majority, SJR9005. SJR9005 was a joint resolution acknowledging the states right to nullify unconstitutional acts by the federal government. But acknowledging and actually doing do not seem to be aligned unless they want to nullify something THEY don’t like. We are required to nullify ALL acts of the federal government that violate the Constitution. And that does not mean we go to the courts to get action. If it isn’t in Art. 1 Sec. 8 it belongs to the states. It is not rocket science. So our nullification process bill establishes 5 different pathways in which to actually nullify unconstitutional acts by the federal government and one of those pathways is a petition by the people……Gee could this be why our Assembly does not like this bill??

Come out and meet the next Governor of Tennessee…..Monty Fritts. You will be glad you did.

On The Campaign Trail: What The Voters Are Saying - TN Informer host and TNCSS co-founder David Vance welcomes Monty Fritts, candidate for TN Governor to answer your questions - VIDEO

The fight for financial transaction freedom from The Solari Report TN (Catherine Austin-Fitts) there is an action request in this article - ARTICLE

